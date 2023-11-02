MW3 Precious Cargo: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

Follow this guide to survive in the MW3 Precious Cargo mission!

November 2nd, 2023 by J.R. Waugh
MW3 Call of Duty Modern Warfare 3 Precious Cargo Weapons Armor Plate Carriers Locations Featured
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Precious Cargo is your second campaign mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s your first open combat mission, with Farah seeking valuable weapons, armaments, field upgrades, and armor plate carriers to stay alive, and this guide will show you where to find them in Modern Warfare 3!

All Armaments & Weapons in MW3 Precious Cargo

There are 16 weapons, along with armaments to help beef up your offensive capabilities in the Precious Cargo mission of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The map is reasonably big and layered, where you’ll want to check shipping containers in the middle, along with buildings on the bottom and right, along with the cranes and the boat at the top.

  1. Silenced ISO Hemlock
  2. Hybrid STB 556
  3. MTZ-556
  4. BAS-B
  5. Silenced Rival-9
  6. Silenced WSP Swarm
  7. Silenced Expedite 12
  8. Incendiary Bryson 800
  9. RPK
  10. Pulemyot 762
  11. 556 Icarus
  12. KVD Enforcer
  13. Signal 50
  14. GS Magna
  15. RGL-80
  16. PILA

Related: MW3 Crash Site: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

You can see the completed Precious Cargo map below, with weapons bearing a gun icon, and armaments having blue triangles.

MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Map
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Additionally, I’ve zoomed in on specific locations where you can find each weapon, as the above map has a lot of these stacked on top of each other. Be sure to check all floors of buildings, and get that Ascender! You can swipe left or right to see each zoomed map location in Precious Cargo to find all the hidden items in MW3!

  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-1
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-2
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-3
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-4
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-5
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-6
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-7
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Precious Cargo Ascender Location

A specific asset you’ll need is the Ascender, allowing you to zip up ropes such as to get to the ship up north. You can find it in the small building pictured below:

MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-Ascender-and-Plate-Carrier
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Precious Cargo Plate Carrier Locations

There are 2 armor plate carriers giving you 3 slots in the Precious Cargo MW3 mission. This allows you to weather some potential gunfights if you set off any enemy alarms. One is in the same room next to the Ascender, while another is in an office near one of your objectives in the Southeast.

MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-Plate-Carrier-Office
Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’ll be on the third floor in the office next to where you’ll find the Pulemyot 762.

Precious Cargo Field Upgrade Locations

There are four Field Upgrades in the Precious Cargo mission.

  • Heartbeat Sensor
  • Snapshot Pulse
  • Munitions Box
  • Recon Drone

Much like the weapons in this mission, they are found in the orange supply boxes that show up on the map as you draw near or spot them. Their exact locations are marked below, and swipe left or right to see each spot!

  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-Field-Upgrade-1
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-Field-Upgrade-2
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy
  • MW3-Call-of-Duty-Modern-Warfare-3-Precious-Cargo-Weapons-Armor-Plate-Carriers-Locations-Field-Upgrade-3
    Image: Attack of the Fanboy

It’s a surprisingly dense amount of collectibles you must find in this mission. You’ll need to keep an eye out for ajar shipping container doors, rooftops, and buildings with multiple floors, as they each often have multiple items for you to find! I recommend finding the armor plates first, so you have a fighting chance against the Konni troops patrolling the area.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023

About The Author

J.R. Waugh

J.R. is a Staff Writer with AOTF and has been covering gaming and entertainment in the industry since 2022. Along with a B.A. in History from the University of Cincinnati, he has studied at the University of Birmingham, UK, and part of his M.A. at the University of Waterloo. You'll find J.R. particularly at home writing about the hottest manga and anime. He is highly passionate about horror, strategy, and RPGs, and anything about Star Trek or LOTR. When not ranting about fan theories or writing guides, J.R. is streaming his favorite RPGs and other forgotten gems.

More Stories by J.R. Waugh

More on Attack of the Fanboy :