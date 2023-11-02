MW3 Precious Cargo: All Weapons, Field Upgrades, and Plate Carrier Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Precious Cargo is your second campaign mission in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. It’s your first open combat mission, with Farah seeking valuable weapons, armaments, field upgrades, and armor plate carriers to stay alive, and this guide will show you where to find them in Modern Warfare 3!

All Armaments & Weapons in MW3 Precious Cargo

There are 16 weapons, along with armaments to help beef up your offensive capabilities in the Precious Cargo mission of Modern Warfare 3 (MW3). The map is reasonably big and layered, where you’ll want to check shipping containers in the middle, along with buildings on the bottom and right, along with the cranes and the boat at the top.

Silenced ISO Hemlock Hybrid STB 556 MTZ-556 BAS-B Silenced Rival-9 Silenced WSP Swarm Silenced Expedite 12 Incendiary Bryson 800 RPK Pulemyot 762 556 Icarus KVD Enforcer Signal 50 GS Magna RGL-80 PILA

You can see the completed Precious Cargo map below, with weapons bearing a gun icon, and armaments having blue triangles.

Additionally, I’ve zoomed in on specific locations where you can find each weapon, as the above map has a lot of these stacked on top of each other. Be sure to check all floors of buildings, and get that Ascender! You can swipe left or right to see each zoomed map location in Precious Cargo to find all the hidden items in MW3!

Precious Cargo Ascender Location

A specific asset you’ll need is the Ascender, allowing you to zip up ropes such as to get to the ship up north. You can find it in the small building pictured below:

Precious Cargo Plate Carrier Locations

There are 2 armor plate carriers giving you 3 slots in the Precious Cargo MW3 mission. This allows you to weather some potential gunfights if you set off any enemy alarms. One is in the same room next to the Ascender, while another is in an office near one of your objectives in the Southeast.

It’ll be on the third floor in the office next to where you’ll find the Pulemyot 762.

Precious Cargo Field Upgrade Locations

There are four Field Upgrades in the Precious Cargo mission.

Heartbeat Sensor

Snapshot Pulse

Munitions Box

Recon Drone

Much like the weapons in this mission, they are found in the orange supply boxes that show up on the map as you draw near or spot them. Their exact locations are marked below, and swipe left or right to see each spot!

It’s a surprisingly dense amount of collectibles you must find in this mission. You’ll need to keep an eye out for ajar shipping container doors, rooftops, and buildings with multiple floors, as they each often have multiple items for you to find! I recommend finding the armor plates first, so you have a fighting chance against the Konni troops patrolling the area.

