Modern Warfare 3 Zombies Essence Farming Guide

Essence is an in-game currency in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, allowing you to purchase various items and upgrades. This fact makes farming Essence very important, so read further to learn some methods that can quickly earn you Essence in MW3 Zombies.

Fastest Way to Farm Essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies

The best way to farm Essence in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is through Exfil calls, but not getting on the chopper. When a player calls for an Exfiltration chopper in MWZ, the game spawns hordes of zombies around the plane, leading to the perfect opportunity to get a ton of kills. And since more kills equal more Essence, this is a great way to get a ton of it.

Prepare yourself with a solid loadout and weapon, and kill all the enemies that come to the Exfiltration site by gathering the zombies in groups and mowing them down. Once the Exfil sequence is finished, call in another Exfiltration chopper and farm more Essence from the next horde that comes. In my experience, Exfils have a short cooldown period , meaning you can repeat this process fairly quickly.

Farm Essence by Completing Contracts

Completing contracts is another great way to earn a ton of Essence in MWZ. Contracts will reward the player with a high amount of Essence upon completion while providing the player with Acquisitions as a bonus. It’s also helpful that you’ll likely be killing zombies as you work toward finishing the contract, rewarding you with even more Essence along the way.

Following these two methods (especially the first one) will have you swimming in Essence for all your upgrade needs. Also, remember that Essence containers are scattered throughout the map, and they reward you with 500 Essence just by opening them. Keep an eye out for those.

What is Essence in MW3 Zombies?

Essence is an in-game currency that can be used to purchase valuable items in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. Players can use Essence to purchase wall weapons, Perk-a-Colas, open the Mystery Box for rare weapons, use Pack-a-Punch, and get useful items from Buy Stations.

Essence, unfortunately, does not carry over to the next run. In this case, spend all the Essence you make in one round on upgrades and the abovementioned items.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023