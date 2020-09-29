Modern Warfare – Best SP-R 208 Loadout and Attachments

The SP-R 208 is the newest marksman rifle in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, and it’s a beast in both multiplayer and Warzone. With the right attachments, the SP-R 208 marksman rifle can dominate at long range or excel at close-quarters combat. It’s one of the hardest hitting weapons in the game, so you can nail long-distance snipes with it in Warzone or quickscope with it in multiplayer. If you’re looking for a new sniper to run in multiplayer and Warzone, look no further than this. Here are the best loadouts, setups, and attachments for the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare and Warzone.

Best SP-R 208 Attachments for Multiplayer

This is the best loadout for the SP-R 208 in Modern Warfare multiplayer.

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – SP-R 26″

SP-R 26″ Stock – XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz

XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz Ammunition – .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine Bolt Assembly – Sloan KR-600 Feather

These are the best close-range attachments for the SP-R 208 marksman rifle. With these attachments equipped, it should be able to contend with the best marksman rifles in the game like the Mk.2 Carbine. The Monolithic Suppressor increases damage range, as does the SP-R 26″ barrel. The XRK SP-LITE 208 Blitz stock increases ADS Speed and the Sloan KR-600 Feather Bolt Assembly allows you to chamber rounds more quickly so you can shoot faster. Finally, the .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine significantly increases the damage of the SP-R 208, so you’ll want to have that equipped on any loadout you use with this gun.

Best SP-R 208 Attachments for Warzone

This is the best loadout for the SP-R 208 in Warzone.

Muzzle – Monolithic Suppressor

Monolithic Suppressor Barrel – SP-R 26″

SP-R 26″ Optic – Variable Zoom Scope

Variable Zoom Scope Ammunition – .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine

.338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine Bolt Assembly – Sloan KR-600 Feather

These are the best long-range attachments for the SP-R 208 marksman rifle. Each of these attachments will help you dominate those long-range Warzone firefights, transforming this marksman rifle into a decent sniper rifle. The setup is mostly the same as the loadout above, but with a different scope and without a stock. The Monolithic Suppressor and SP-R 26″ barrel increase the weapon’s damage range and hide your position when firing, which is immensely helpful in Warzone. The Variable Zoom Scope lets you remain competitive during medium-range engagements while still being able to compete at long distances. The .338 Lapua Mag 5-R Magazine increases damage and makes the SP-R 208 feel more like an actual sniper rifle instead of a marksman rifle, and the Sloan KR-600 Feather Bolt Assembly lets you fire much faster.