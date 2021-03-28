Monster Hunter Rise: How to Get Electro Sac

Out of all the ‘Sac’ items found in Monster Hunter Rise, Electro Sac may be one of the most annoying to get in big amounts. As you would have guessed, thunder-type monsters do drops this material, and Thunderblight was always an annoying status to deal with, making the fight with them not all that enjoyable. Let’s see how and where you can get this type of Sac.

How and where to find Electro Sac in Monster Hunter Rise

Low Rank quests may not be that tough, but when you are dealing with monsters that are fast and can inflict Thunderblight as well, it is always a chore. The early monsters you can get an Electro Sac from in Monster Hunter Rise, are Khezu and Tobi-Kadachi, both having a variety of electrifying skills.

Unfortunately, the Electro Sac has a low drop rate from both monsters as you an in the picture above, so your best bet is to keep farming them and hope for some extra quest rewards. Out of the two, Tobi-Kadachi has the more chances to give this material, but with barely any difference (2% higher chance).

Due to this, it may not even worth it trying to grind Kadachis, since the Khezu is much easier to take care of than the speedy Fanged Wyvern. Pick your poison and go ahead and start farming. Just make sure to bring a lot of Nulberries in both cases. By the way, don’t even bother capturing the monster as the Electro Sac is not a reward for doing so.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.

- This article was updated on:March 28th, 2021