Monster Hunter Rise: How to Beat Khezu

There is no other creature in Monster Hunter Rise that you want so much to kill, than the freakish Khezu. Completely blind, a Khezu solely focuses on smell in order to hunt its preys, which makes it even more terrifying if you give it some thought. With a body like it’s purely made from muscles and a snake-like neck, there is no escape from this predator. If you want to know more about the named Blank Stare terror of Frost Islands and Lava Caverns, take a look below.

How to beat Khezu in Monster Hunter Rise

Khezu not only looks terrifying, it is also quite capable in combat with a good range of attacks. Its most distinguishable ability is when it pours out electricity from its body, either as a ranged projectile from its mouth, or as an AOE discharge from its core.

Khezu Characteristics

Type: Flying Wyvern

Flying Wyvern Threat Level: 2*

2* Known Habitats: Frost Islands, Lava Caverns

Khezu Weaknesses

Most vulnerable spots: Head, Neck

Head, Neck Elemental weaknesses: Fire

Fire Status vulnerabilities: Poison, Blast, Fireblight

Khezu Overview

Even if it looks as frightening as it does, Khezu is not considered a big threat, being only a threat level 2* monster. The reason for this is most likely due to how easy it is to anticipate its strikes and counter attack accordingly. Also, Khezu has the habit of using its odd tail to stick to the ceiling, readying some literally electrifying attacks to throw at you. If you however manage to attack it up there, it will fall down to the ground stunned, ready to receive some punishment from your weapon.

Not only that, but exhausting it in general weakens all of its electric attacks, being less of a threat when it is up on the ceiling. The only real threat when in such a state, is its AOE attack, due to the Paralysis status it can cause. Thunderblight can be annoying, so try to not get hit three times with those attacks, as you will be severely vulnerable and stunned.

In regards to how you can fight such a beast, it’s easy. Monster Hunter Rise brought a ton of mobility options, and you are free to use them all. The Wirebug is a very helpful tool for this fight, constantly being able to avoid Khezu’s ‘neck’ attacks that it likes throwing at you very often. When you do avoid them, simply strike back with a flurry of strikes to its neck. Don’t try to flank it much or attack it from the back, as there are no vulnerable spots there. Its head and its neck should be your focus, and they are both very easy to hit. As long as you keep an eye to its attack animations when it is getting ready for some discharges, everything should be a piece of cake.

Lastly, if you really want to ‘cheese’ Khezu, the Insect Glaive is your friend. At any moment Khezu flies to the celing, send your Kinsect to attack it and you can knock it back down to the ground, with one or two attacks. You will for sure be able to pull this out at least two times in a fight with the normal version of it, which are enough to exhaust it and make the fight way easier for its remainder. This concludes our guide for how to beat Khezu, as these are the essentials for getting of this monstrosity. No wonder it’s vulnerable to Fire.

Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.