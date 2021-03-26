Monster Hunter Rise – How To Sharpen Dull Weapons

Monster Hunter as a series is all about attrition on both sides, with you trying to take down the monster while also having to worry about not just your life, but also your effectiveness of your weapons. Regardless of the type of weapon you are using in Monster Hunter, it will degrade over time. That is no different in the new Monster Hunter Rise on Nintendo Switch either. That means it is very important to know just how to sharpen your weapon and this guide will explain just what you need to do.

How To Sharpen Dull Weapons

Weapon degradation has long been part of the series, even as frustrating as it can be in battle. You’ll notice on the weapon bar underneath your health and stamina how it will gradually reduce, which means the weapon is getting duller and eventually will start doing less and less damage. This can be a big problem when you’re trying to defeat one of the many monsters in the game within a time limits, so restoring your weapon to full strength is very important.

The good news is that you do not have to go back to a base camp every time to repair you weapon, but instead can do it on the go. This is done by utilizing the item known as a Whetstone, which you should have in your inventory.

To move over to the Whetstone in your inventory, hold down L and then press Y or A to scroll either way through your items. Eventually you will get to the Whetstone, so make sure to stop on it. With your weapon sheathed, hold down Y and you should start to sharpen your weapon. This is not an instantaneous process though, so it may take some time to pull off. This is why you should not try to do it unless you are at a good distance from any monster, as you will be left very vulnerable.

Monster Hunter Rise is available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch.