Monster Hunter Rise PC: How to Use Wirebug

Among the many tools present on Monster Hunter Rise, the main one is without a shadow of a doubt the Wirebug, a tool that players can use to not only travel with style but also reach new areas, as well as perform new, and devastating attacks. With that said, we will now tell you how to use the Wirebug in the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise, so that you can make use of all its functions in combat.

How to Use the Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise

As we said above, Monster Hunter Rise’s Wirebug allows you to not only travel but also fight in a new series of ways. With that said, on PC, you can use the Wirebug dashes, or Wiredashes, by pressing L2/LT + △/Y or O/B, which will allow you to dash upward and forward. To dash towards a selected target, you just need to hold L2/LB + R2/RT. You can also recover from an attack, by using the Wirefall move, by pressing L2/LT + X/A after getting knocked over, as well as run through walls by pressing L2/LT + R2/RT and aiming towards a wall. Players can also stay midair by pressing O/B while in the air. After doing that, just press X/A after selecting your desired direction to dash. The tool also allows you to use your weapon’s Wirebug Silkbind Attack by pressing different buttons based on your weapon of choice.

To recap, here’s how to use the Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise:

Silkbind Attacks (Melee weapon) : L2 + △/O – LT + Y/B

: L2 + △/O – LT + Y/B Silkbind Attacks (Ranged weapon) : R1 + △/O / RB + Y/B

: R1 + △/O / RB + Y/B Wiredash Forward (Ground) : L2/LT + O/B

: L2/LT + O/B Wiredash Forward (In the air) : L2/LT + △/Y

: L2/LT + △/Y Wiredash Upward (Ground) : L2/LT + △/Y

: L2/LT + △/Y Wiredash Downward (In the air) : L2/LT + O/B

: L2/LT + O/B Wiredash to a target : L2/LB + R2/RT

: L2/LB + R2/RT Midair Stop : O/B while in the air.

: O/B while in the air. Wall Run : L2/LT + R2/RT towards a wall.

: L2/LT + R2/RT towards a wall. Wirefall: L2/LT + X/A after getting knocked over.

How to Use the Wirebug in Monster Hunter Rise (Mouse + Keyboard)

The PC version of the game allows you to play the game with either a controller or with both a keyboard and a mouse. With that said, here’s how to use the Wirebug with a keyboard and a mouse.

Silkbind Attacks : Middle + Left/Right Click (Melee weapon) Shift + Muse Button 4/5 (Ranged weapon).

: Middle + Left/Right Click (Melee weapon) Shift + Muse Button 4/5 (Ranged weapon). Wiredash Forward : Middle + Right Click (Ground) Middle + Left Click (In the air).

: Middle + Right Click (Ground) Middle + Left Click (In the air). Wiredash Upward : Middle + Left Click (Ground) Middle + Right Click (In the air)

: Middle + Left Click (Ground) Middle + Right Click (In the air) Wiredash to a target : Middle button + Mouse button 4.

: Middle button + Mouse button 4. Midair Stop : Right Click while on the Air.

: Right Click while on the Air. Wall Run : Middle button + Left/Right Click.

: Middle button + Left/Right Click. Wirefall: Middle button + Space bar.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought exclusively on Steam, for $59.99 USD.

- This article was updated on January 12th, 2022