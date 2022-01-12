Monster Hunter Rise PC: How to Save Your Progress

The long-awaited PC version of CAPCOM’s Monster Hunter Rise is finally here and many fans are already jumping into its world and facing all of the creatures and monsters present in the latest title of the acclaimed series. With that said, during your journey in MHRise you will face many different creatures both already know and new to the franchise, all of which are sure to really push you to your limit and test not only your skill but also the quality of your gear. Now, to help you face all of the dangers present in the game, here’s how to manually save your progress in the PC version of Monster Hunter Rise.

How to Save Your Progress in Monster Hunter Rise

First, it’s important to point out that your progress will be periodically saved during your many travels in Monster Hunter Rise, thanks to its autosave feature. With that said, you can manually save your game in Monster Hunter Rise by first opening the in-game menu. After doing that, you just need to head to the fifth icon on the right, which will be the game’s system settings. Once you do that, click on Options and then select Save Data. After doing that, just follow the prompts, which will manually save your progress.

To recap, here’s how to manually save your game in the PC version of the game.

Open the in-game menu.

Go to System.

Click on Options.

Click on Save Data.

Follow the prompts to save your data.

Now that you know how to save your game manually on the new version of Monster Hunter Rise, don’t forget to check out if you can transfer your Nintendo Switch save to the newly released PC version.

Monster Hunter Rise is currently available for the Nintendo Switch and on PC. The PC version of the title can be brought exclusively on Steam, for $59.99 USD.