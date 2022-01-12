Monster Hunter Rise PC Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Co-Op With Friends

The PC version of Monster Hunter Rise is finally here, and this game is best experienced in co-op multiplayer with a group of friends. The Monster Hunter series first hit PC with the port of Monster Hunter World and its expansion, Iceborne, but World operates a bit differently than traditional Monster Hunter games like Rise. The multiplayer system in Monster Hunter Rise is much more straightforward than it is in World, and you won’t have to worry about watching cutscenes or anything like that. Here’s everything you need to know about co-op multiplayer in Monster Hunter Rise on PC.

How to Play With Friends in Monster Hunter Rise on PC

To play with other players in Monster Hunter Rise, you’ll need to either create or join a multiplayer lobby. You can do this by speaking to Senri the Mailman in the middle of Kamura Village. Just follow these steps to create a multiplayer lobby in Monster Hunter Rise.

Speak to Senri the Mailman in Kamura Village Select Play Online Create a Lobby

Once you have created an online lobby, your friends will be able to join the session by finding you on their in-game Friends List and selecting “View Lobby Info.” You can also find your friends on your Friends List and send an invite to your session. They can then accept the invite by choosing “Accept Lobby Invite” when talking to Senri the Mailman. If you set a passcode for your lobby, make sure to share it with your friends. If you didn’t set a passcode, then random players will be able to join your session.

How to Join Friends’ Quests

Once you and your friends are in the same multiplayer lobby, one of you can post a quest in the Gathering Hub and everyone will be able to hunt together. Village quests can only be done solo, so you will have to use the Gathering Hub quest counter for co-op.

Once someone has posted a quest in the Gathering Hub, players can join by interacting with the Quest Board to the right of Minoto at the quest counter. When everyone has joined the quest, you can ready up and set out on the quest as a group. People can join the quest in progress too just in case someone gets left behind.

How to Play Online With Randoms

If you don’t have a premade hunting squad, then you can enlist the help of random online players who are also playing Monster Hunter Rise on PC. Just follow the same steps listed above to create an online lobby or choose Find Lobby when speaking to Senri the Mailman to join someone else’s session. Then, you can post a quest in the Gathering Hub or join someone else’s posted quest using the same method described above.

Does Monster Hunter Rise Have Crossplay?

Monster Hunter Rise does not feature crossplay between the Nintendo Switch and PC versions of the game. There is no cross-save functionality either, so all Nintendo Switch hunters will have to start over with a fresh save if they want to play on PC. There’s still plenty of time to catch up before Sunbreak releases this summer though.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch and PC.