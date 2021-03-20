Monster Hunter Rise: Sword and Shield Guide

In the world of Monster Hunter Rise, where giant monsters of all kinds exist, you’d think that a simple Sword and Shield wouldn’t cut it for being able to handle them, but you would be way wrong. The specific archetype may not seem like it, but it can dish out a lot of damage, protect you when needed and support your fellow hunters in a mission. The Sword and Shield had a lot of changes throughout all these years, ending up solidifying their presence as a competent weapon and tool. We will analyze it in this guide below, listing all of its controls, pros and cons and its new Silkbind attacks as well.

Sword and Shield Guide and Overview

In Monster Hunter Rise, as well as in the previous entries in the series, first thing someone would notice by using the Sword and Shield, is the weapon’s direct gimmick. Normally, you can’t use consumable items or any items in general when your weapon is already drawn, as this action is possible only when the weapon is sheathed. That is not the case when you have a Sword and Shield as your weapon of choice, since you can use items even when the weapon is already held in your hands. It may not sound as something significant, but this gives your character a whole different level of versatility and self sustain.

By being able to use items anytime in a fight, turned the Sword and Shield class more of a support one in the long run. Able to use items way faster than other weapons in conjunction with their fast playstyle, it was a recipe for success. Which brings us to the fact that the Sword and Shield is a very fast weapon. Fast in the form of constantly doing things in battle, combat or not, and its most damage output comes from consistent pressure over a monster. Small, swift swings from the sword in combination with the shield’s blunt attacks to stun the monster, are the weapon’s best way to take down enemies. Additionally, this fact makes the Sword and Shield a great candidate for using elemental versions of them. Like the Dual Blades, it hits constantly and very fast, able to inflict ailments to monsters with ease.

Sheathing and drawing the weapon is also very fast with little to no slowdown, making you able to avoid a lot of huge monster attacks that could end up carting your character. As you have the option to shield many of them as well, a Sword and Shield user is able to survive easily in a run. Which in result, makes running to other teammates to help them by healing or any other kind of treatment they need, very easy to achieve. If you include all of Wirebug’s new abilities too, the mobility and sustainability of this class is unrivaled.

Sword and Shield Controls and Combos

X = Chop X->X = Side Slash X->X->X = Sword and Shield Combo

= Chop A = Lateral Slash A->A = Return Stroke A->A->A = Round Slash

= Lateral Slash After attacking X+A = Super Round Slash

= Super Round Slash Left Stick+A = Shield Attack

= Shield Attack X+A = Advancing Slash

= Advancing Slash While in Midair X+A = Midair Rising Slash

= Midair Rising Slash After Attack Left Stick+X+A = Round slash

= Round slash ZR+X = Rising Slash

= Rising Slash ZR = Guard

= Guard While Guarding A = Guard Slash

= Guard Slash Hold ZR->A+Left Stick Downwards = Backstep After Various Actions+ A+Left Stick Downwards = Backstep

= Backstep After Backstep Hold A = Falling Bash

= Falling Bash After Backstep X = Leaping Slash

= Leaping Slash After Leaping Slash X->X->X = Perfect Rush

= Perfect Rush ZR+Y = Use Item

Recommended Combos

Bread and Butter X->A->A->X+A

Perfect Rush Combo ZR->Downwards Left Stick (Backstep)+A->X->X->X->X->A



Sword and Shield Silkbind Attacks

ZL+X = Falling Shadow A forward leaping attack. A successful hit will lead into a Scaling Slash.

= Falling Shadow ZL+A = Windmill Uses Ironsilk to swing your blade around. Its initial swing nullifies any monster’s attack.

= Windmill

Pros and Cons

Pros Very high mobility. Able to stun with the Shield part. Very useful Silkbind Attacks. Highly suggested for multiplayer due to support capabilities. Easy to inflict ailments. Can use items with weapon drawn.

Cons Low damage output without its lengthy combos. Short attack range. Only a small amount of combos are efficient. Easily interrupted when using combos, due to their length.



Monster Hunter Rise is available on the Nintendo Switch. For more guides about the game, make sure to check our extensive list right here.