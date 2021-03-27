Players in Monster Hunter Rise will spend a lot of time hunting and harvesting for certain items, and Meaty Hide is a material that most players will find themselves in need of at some point. This is a fairly common material, but it only drops from one specific monster that can only be found in one specific area. If you don’t already know where to look, then the search for Meaty Hide can be frustrating, but it’s very easy to obtain once you know which creature it comes from. Here’s where to find Meaty Hide in Monster Hunter Rise.

Where to Find Meaty Hide in Monster Hunter Rise

Meaty Hide can be harvested from dead Zamite monsters, which are small creatures that inhabit the Frost Islands region. They are located in the watery areas of the region. To get Meaty Hide, all you have to do is slay the monsters and harvest their materials. Meaty Hide has a 38% drop rate, so you’ll likely need to defeat a few Zamites before you get any.

Zamites also have a chance to drop Sharqskin Scales, Sharp Fangs, and Monster Guts. Meaty Hide is still the most common item that these monsters drop though, so you won’t have to spend too long looking for the materials you need.

If you’re having trouble finding a Zamite to slay, then check out areas 8 and 10. There’s typically at least one of them wandering around up there in the northern part of the region, and they tend to respawn pretty quickly if you leave the area after killing them. Even though they’re technically classified as small monsters, they’re fairly large creatures, so they’re hard to miss. You can carve them multiple times too, so you have a decent chance of getting Meaty Hide from just one of them.

Monster Hunter Rise is available now on Nintendo Switch. A PC version of the game is scheduled to release in 2022.