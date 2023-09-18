Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Roadmap: Omni-Man, Homelander, and Peacemaker Release Dates

Image: NetherRealm Studios

Mortal Kombat 1 reimagines the popular franchise, bringing a new Kameo feature and improved combat and fatalities. Like other Mortal Kombat games, players can expect DLC that includes new characters. NetherRealm Studios has confirmed some great upcoming characters for the latest Mortal Kombat. This guide will cover the DLC roadmap for Mortal Kombat 1, including release dates for Omni Man, Homelander, Peacemaker, and more.

Release Dates for Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Characters

The good news is that the community knows that NetherRealm has some well-known names coming to Mortal Kombat 1. The bad news is that release dates are primarily up in the air. Let’s review each confirmed DLC character and where they lie regarding release dates.

Release Date for Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1

At the time of writing, there is no confirmation on the release date for Homelander in Mortal Kombat 1. That said, NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that it intends to release the famous superhero by spring 2024. If this stands to be accurate, the community should expect Homelander to be released into the game in the time frame of March to June 2024.

Release Date for Omni-man in Mortal Kombat 1

Unfortunately, there is no confirmation on a release date for Omni-man in Mortal Kombat 1. The good news, though, is that co-creator of the game, Ed Boone, has mentioned that this is the first DLC character in line to release. Ed Boone also clarified that Omni-man should be available for all players within the first few weeks of the game’s launch. This means we can expect to see Omni-man by October 5, 2023, at the latest.

Release Date for Peacemaker in Mortal Kombat 1

Peacemaker is one of the DLC characters with very little information on when it should be released for Mortal Kombat 1. Still, this character from the hit show The Boys is coming due to a special teaser trailer by NetherRealm Studios that was shown off during Comic Con 2023. Peacemaker was shown third in the trailer, which may hint that he is third in line for the DLC release. We will have to wait for more information.

Release Date for Ermac in Mortal Kombat 1

There is no release date for Ermac DLC for Mortal Kombat 1. While that may be true, we can rest assured that Ermac seems to be almost complete as he shows up in the game’s story mode. NetherRealm Studios has been quiet regarding information about Ermac, so we have to wait for more to surface.

Release Date for Quan Chi in Mortal Kombat 1

Quan Chi falls under the same category as Ermac, where he shows up in the game’s story but isn’t a playable character. Considering the character’s design is at least finished, we can expect Quan Chi to come sooner rather than later. That said, NetherRealm Studios has not mentioned much about a release date for this DLC character.

Release Date for Takeda in Mortal Kombat 1

Takeda DLC is another character without a release date, but we know he is coming due to appearing in the trailer. If NetherRealm Studios decides to release these characters in the order of their appearance in the trailer, he would be fifth in line. Again, this is just a prediction, and we must wait for more information.

Mortal Kombat 1 DLC Announcement Teaser Trailer

We pinned the trailer below that confirms all the DLC characters mentioned in this guide.

As for now, that is all we got. Hopefully soon NetherRealm studios will decide to be more transparent and give some insight on the DLC roadmap for Mortal Kombat 1.

- This article was updated on September 18th, 2023