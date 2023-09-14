Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo Fighter system allows you to call upon some of the franchise’s most popular characters to aid you in the heat of combat. While you can’t assume control of these fighters directly, they are a beneficial and versatile extension of your move set that can tip the scales in your favor during an intense match. Here’s how to use Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1.

How to Summon Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1

Kameo Fighters in Mortal Kombat 1 function similarly to the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series’ support characters, essentially summons that add extra power and flair to your base abilities. To call upon your selected Kameo Fighter, hit the “;” key on your keyboard or the top-right trigger on your key while you’re performing a regular attack, grab, or block. If you pull it off successfully, your allies will leap into the fray and add their strength to whatever action you’re trying to perform.

While Kameo fighters can inflict significant damage on your foes and help you get out of a grapple, they can’t be used whenever you want. Kaemo fighters can only be summoned when the ring-shaped stamina bar around their icon has at least some juice in the tank, so you’ll need to watch to see if you have enough stamina to call them into combat. If you try pulling off a Kameo action while the meter is dried up, you could mess up a combo attack and leave yourself open to retaliation.

It’s also important to note that all sixteen of Mortal Kombat 1’s Kameo fighters have different abilities. For example, Sonya Blade can throw her iconic energy waves at foes while Goro gets up close and personal with his four arms. Knowing which main combatants and Kameo fighters pair well together can give you a significant edge, so experiment with combinations until you find the pairing that compliments your playstyle.

Speaking personally, I’ve found that Sub-Zero and Sonya Balde are an excellent combination, especially for first-timers. Sub-Zero’s aggressive, in-your-face combat style meshes well with Sonya’s ability to knock enemies back, allowing you to unleash some epic combos on foes before knocking them off their feat with a well-timed energy burst.

- This article was updated on September 14th, 2023