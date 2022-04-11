Most Popular Apex Legends Characters Ranked: Pick Rates for Every Legend Revealed

Apex Legends isn’t showing any signs of slowing down, and it’s easy to see why. While the game itself offers up a lot of different ways to play, the movement system in the game, along with its fast-paced and frenetic action makes it stand out above the crowd. You’ll be placed into the shoes of one of the many legends available in the game, all with their strengths and weaknesses, and create havoc across the field, and eliminate your foes.

However, are there legends that are picked more often than others? And why are they picked over their comrades? Follow along as we dive into the most picked legends in Apex Legends, and what makes them the best choice.

Apex Legends – Pick Rates for All Legends

There are currently 20 different Legends that you’re able to pick from, and these are the current statistics for the most picked legends, according to Apex Legends Status:

Octane – 12.3% Wraith – 11.9% Bloodhound – 9.6% Pathfinder – 9.1% Valkyrie – 7.9% Bangalore – 6% Horizon– 5% Lifeline– 4.9% Ash – 4.6% Loba – 3.9% Fuse -3.4% Gibraltar – 3.2% Mirage– 3.2% Caustic – 2.8% Crypto – 2.4% Mad Maggie– 2.3% Revenant– 2.2% Wattson– 2.1% Seer – 1.8% Rampart – 1.4%

Octane is still sitting high on the list with a staggering 12.3% pick rate, and that can no doubt be attributed to his speed and agility, allowing you to traverse the land at crazy speeds, and avoid enemies faster than anyone else.

Wraith is sitting in second place, with an impressive 11.9%, and has been a fan favorite for quite some time. With the ability to teleport, you’ll be able to get out of harm’s way faster than just about everyone else, so you’ll be able to survive until the end much easier.

Bloodhound is in third place, with a nice 9.6% pick rate, and is a great character to use to get used to how the game plays. You’ll be able to track enemies, and while they may not be the fastest legend on the market, there are plenty of things to love about this character!

Pathfinder is hot on Bloodhound’s tail, with a 9.1% pick rate, and has been another fan favorite since the beginning of the game. With his Grappling Hook, you’ll be able to make huge progress across the map in a short amount of time, and you’ll be able to help out not only yourself but your team with his skills.

And finally, we have Valkyrie in fifth place, with a 7.9% pick rate. What seems to be valuable for all of the characters in the top 5 is that they all have a form of quick traversal, Valkyrie included. You’ll be able to get out of danger quickly with her Jetpack passive ability, so you’ll be on your way to the top quickly.

And those are the most picked characters in Apex Legends as it stands! These characters tend to sit towards the top at all given times, so you’ll be able to work on making sure that you can work on ways to fight these characters off, or find a way to master one of them for yourself

Apex Legends is available now on Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Nintendo Switch, PC and will be available on Mobile devices soon.

- This article was updated on April 11th, 2022