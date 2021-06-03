Update 1.06 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

A 1.05 patch for the game was already released not too long ago and that added some new content to reflect the 2021 season. The last patch also included some advanced control settings and options to make the game feel more realistic. Aside from that, the last patch of the game was pretty ordinary. The patch was rounded out by minor big fixes.

Well a new patch is now available for MotoGP 21 today. The version number is 1.06 on PS4 and 1.008.000 if you have the PS5 version of the game. On PC and Xbox One the patch number is 1.0.0.7 and on Xbox Series X/S it’s 1.0.0.10.

Despite all of the different numbers, the patch has all the same functions. You can read the full patch notes released today posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.06 Patch Notes

Minor fix on the Brake Discs selection on Motegi

Minor fixes

That’s all for the patch notes. There does not seem to be any indication that more patch notes are to be released in the future. You can visit the game’s official website for more details.