Update 1.09 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

The last update for the game was patch 1.08 which came out earlier this month. This patch added some new bikes liveries and suits into the game. The last patch also added some minor fixes too.

Today’s update is patch 1.09 for the PS4 version and 01.011.000 if you have the game on PS5. The patch number may differ if you own the game on Xbox and PC. Anyway, this new patch only has some minor additions to the game and it looks like no bug fixes have been made surprisingly.

You can read the patch notes posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.09 Patch Notes

Adding MotoE™ Category

Adding “Join in progress” in online multiplayer: with this update, players will now instantly joining qualifying sessions that are already started, instead of waiting as spectator

Adding Wet Suit: same as the reality, riders will use Wet Suit in case of raining sessions.

We will try and update this post if more patch notes are to be added. You can read more about this patch over on the official website. MotoGP 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

- This article was updated on:June 30th, 2021