Update 1.08 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

It was only three days ago when the last update was released for MotoGP 2021. The last update brought over new content for the 2021 season of the sport. The previous update also re-tuned rider skills depending on how they raced in the real life season.

As always, some minor bug fixes were also implemented. Well today a new update comes to the game and it’s rolling out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.

If you have the PS4 version of the game, the update is version number 1.08. On PS5 it shows up as 1.010.000. On Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S the patch numbers are 1.0.0.9 and 1.0.0.12. Despite all the different numbers, the patch should have the same function on all platforms.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s update posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.08 Patch Notes

Minor fix on Kymiring cutscene

Minor fixes

For more info about the game and its ongoing updates, you can visit the official website. MotoGP 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.