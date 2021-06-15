Update 1.07 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Milestone already released update 1.06 not too long ago and that patch added some minor fixes to the game. It was update 1.05 that was featured better stuff including content for the 2021 season as well as some advanced controller options.

Today a newer patch has now been released to MotoGP 21 and it’s another small update. It looks like the new patch continues to update the game for the current 2021 season of the sport. Some small bug fixes have also been addressed with this new update.

If you are playing the game on PS4, the update is 1.07. On PS5 it shows up as version 1.009.000. On Xbox One it’s 1.0.0.8 and on Xbox Series X|S it’s 1.0.0.11. The different numbers don’t make a difference as the patch has the same function on all consoles. You can read the full patch notes below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.07 Patch Notes

Moto2™ riders and bikes updated to the 2021 season

Re-Tuning of rider skill according to the ongoing season

Several fixes on the Neural AI

Minor fixes

For more details on this patch, you can visit the official website. MotoGP 21 is out now for the PC, PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.