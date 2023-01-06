Escape from Tarkov has a decent number of quests to complete, but only a few stick out to players as being the most tedious tasks in the game to complete. One of these tasks that stick out is Lend Lease. This task comes quite late in the wipe and is one of the few that spans multiple maps. Let’s go over how you complete Lend Lease in Escape From Tarkov.

How to Complete Lend Lease in Escape From Tarkov

While some of the early collection tasks, like Postman Pat, have you going to a map and getting a single item. Lend Lease will send you to both Shoreline and Woods to pick up a few electronic components that have been lent out to various people in Tarkov.

What makes this quest so tedious is that it has you going to some of the more high-traffic areas of each map to pick up the items. Meaning you will more likely than not, get into a fight with other players while you are trying to do your quest. Here are the objectives for the task:

Obtain the first Motor Controller on Woods

Hand over the first controller to Skier

Obtain the second Motor Controller on Shoreline

Hand over the second controller to Skier

Obtain the third Motor Controller on Shoreline

Hand over the third controller to Skier

Obtain the first Single-axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope on Woods

Hand over the first Single-axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope to Skier

Obtain the second Single-axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope on Shoreline

Hand over the second Single-axis Fiber Optic Gyroscope to Skier

While this may seem like a lot of steps at first, half of the steps are to simply hand over the item you found to Skier. In reality, you will be picking up five items. Three of the item are on Shoreline and the other two can be found on Woods.

Woods Item Locations

For the first two items on Woods, you will need to visit the logging camp in the bottom middle of the map and the checkpoint that is West of the logging camp. Inside the logging camp, you will want to go to the central warehouse. Outside of it will be a few vehicles. You will want to jump up into the back of the truck and look in the open box to find the first gyroscope.

Once you have the collected, you will want to make your way to the checkpoint to the West of the logging camp. At the checkpoint will be an SUV. Open the driver’s door of the SUV and in the middle console, you should find the motor controller.

Shoreline Item Locations

On Shoreline, you will need a few keys as two of the items are behind locked doors at the health resort. Much like Operation Aquarius, you just need the doors to be open. So you can wait for someone else to open the doors and sneak inside afterward for your quest item. The items are clientside so you don’t need to worry about someone else picking them up.

The first motor controller can be found on the balcony connection rooms 306 and 306 in the East wing of the health resort. Once you have managed to open either of the doors, you will want to make your way out onto the balcony and grab the controller out of the cardboard box next to a generator.

Once you have that controller, you will want to make your way to the West wing of the resort to room 216. Inside this room is where you will find a gyroscope for the quest. It will be inside a locker next to the door.

For the last piece of equipment, you will want to make your way to the East side of the map. Once there you will want to find the hill with the red radio tower on it and walk around it until you come to an abandoned box car. Use this boxcar as a guide. By lining yourself up with the southeast corner of the boxcar and going straight from there, you will easily be able to find the box with the last motor controller you need.

Make sure to turn in each of the electronics to Skier once you have them, as you will lose the parts when you die. The rewards for the quest are as follows:

17,500 EXP

Skier Rep +0.05

3,000 Dollars

3,150 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 1

3,450 Dollars with Intelligence Center Level 2

1× Armasight N-15 Night Vision Goggles

Unlocks purchase of ORSIS T-5000M 7.62×51 bolt-action sniper rifle at Skier LL3

Escape from Tarkov is available in beta only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 6th, 2023