How to Complete Postman Pat in Escape From Tarkov

Many beginning quests in Escape From Tarkov can be pretty confusing to new players. Most players are still trying to figure out how the game works and don’t have time to figure out where an item is through vague test hints. Postman Pat is one of these quests that require you to find an item in a raid while only being given a vague hint about where it is. Let’s go over how you can complete Postman Pat in Escape From Tarkov.

Postman Pat Quest Walkthrough in Escape From Tarkov

To complete Postman Pat you will need to do something similar to the Delivery From The Past quest. That being, finding a small folder in a raid and making it out alive. The steps for the quest are as follows:

Obtain the letter on the messenger’s body on Factory

Survive and Extract the raid

Hand over the letter to Therapist

This is much simpler than Delivery From the Past since you don’t need to take the letter into a different raid and hide it. Once you make it out of a raid once with the letter, you are done with the quest.

Where to Find the Letter on Factory

Finding the letter on Factory isn’t too hard since the location of the letter is static. Since it is a quest item, it is client-side. So you don’t need to worry about someone getting to the letter before you are looting it. Just be careful as Factory will have six total players in it including you. Which means you might have to fight five other players to get to the letter.

To find the letter you simply need to go to the right side of the Factory, toward the Gate 0 extract. You will find the letter inside the small bunker to the front right of the office building in the factory. There will be the number 1986 painted above the bunker to let you know you are in the right place.

Once inside the bunker, you will want to look inside the jacket of the dead scav body on the ground. Do not search him like you would any other object, you will need to physically look inside his jacket to find the letter. It will be on the left side of his jacket and you should get an indicator when you are close.

Feel free to go into an offline raid with no AI to quickly find the letter so you will know where it is at in a real raid. You can’t complete the quest in an offline raid, but it will help you know what to do for an online raid. Once you have the letter you simply need to extract it, you can’t die with the letter on you or you will need to go get it again.

After you make it out of the raid with the letter, you need to go complete the quest through Prapor which will open up the second part of the quest through Therapist. Since Tarkov doesn’t have quests that can span across multiple traders, this quest is broken up into two parts with one part on Prapor and the other on Therapist.

The first part of the quest will reward you with:

+5,900 EXP

Prapor Rep +0.02

40,000 Roubles 42,000 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 46,000 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

1× ANA Tactical Beta 2 Battle backpack

1× 6B2 body armor (Flora)

While completing the second part of the quest will reward you with:

+3,500 EXP

Therapist Rep +0.02

5,000 Roubles 5,250 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 1 5,750 Roubles with Intelligence Center Level 2

Unlocks purchase of Salewa first aid kit at Therapist LL2

Escape from Tarkov is available in beta only on PC.

- This article was updated on January 5th, 2023