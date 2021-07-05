Update 1.10 has arrived for MotoGP 21 and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Developer Milestone already released update 1.09 for MotoGP 21 last week. Last week’s update was pretty small because all it added to the game was the Rising Star Series mode. Aside from that, some minor fixes were also added.

Well today another new update has been released for the game and it’s patch 1.10 if you have the PS4 version of the game. If you own the PS5 copy of the game, the version number is 01.012.000. Bear in mind the patch numbers will be different for those that are playing the game on PC, Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes for today’s little update posted down below.

MotoGP 21 Update 1.10 Patch Notes

Adding MotoE™ category

Minor fixes

The information we received for the game was revealed on the PS4’s update history. If Milestone releases more info about the patch, we will be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Milestone has not updated its roadmap for the game yet, but there’s bound to be more patches out in the near future.

MotoGP 21 is out now for the PC. PS5, Xbox Series X/S, PS4 and Xbox One platforms.