Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord Modding Guide: How to Install Mods and the Best Mods to Play

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is growing in popularity due to the recent release of consoles. It is still arguably the best on PC due to the modding community and everything they offer. Some mods overhaul the game in significant ways, while the best mods are the ones that provide quality-of-life improvements that make the original experience play smoother and have higher quality. This guide will go over the top four best mods for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord and then go over the steps you need to take to install them for your game.

Best Mods for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

These four picks offer improvements in the management of soldiers, along with making the experience better as a whole. Getting them started is relatively simple and can be turned on or off as you please, making it easy to switch between them. Keep reading after our picks for a step-by-step guide on installing them.

Cultured Start

Cultured Start mod allows you to create different scenarios for the start of your playthrough. There is a bunch of options here you can choose from that can give you a headstart in a specific field. For example, you can select a “Budding caravaneer” with some mules, money, and trade goods to kickstart your trading adventure. You can even choose a “Noble in exile,” where you are at war with the faction of your culture. Those are just two choices out of many you can make with this mod.

RTS

The camera can sometimes get in the way in this game, so this mod is really to help with that issue. The RTS camera allows you to zoom out away from your army and command them from a birds-eye view. This will grant you much more control and even allow you to control your soldiers after dying. There’s a speed-up time and slow-down time feature and a pause one. Being able to command the larger battles and have more influence over them is what this mod aims to achieve, and it succeeds flawlessly.

Party Screen

Organizing your party is critical, especially if you are adding so many. Party Screen mod allows you to manage cleanly, showing you exactly what kind of troops you have at your disposal. This is perfect for those who are closer to the end game and have around 100 soldiers needed to be commanded, and it can get pretty confusing without this mod at that point. A Unit-type Comparer filter and a Tier Comparer make it super simple to navigate and organize everything quickly for you.

Serve as a Soldier

This mod allows you to play as one soldier in action instead of the whole army. You are no longer leading your party but just a character you created following a lord into battle. To do this, you want to talk to any lord on the map and let them know you want to serve in their Warband. You will lose all the soldiers you had beforehand, so make sure you put them somewhere before doing this, but once you do, you are good to serve as a single soldier. You will level up and see all your experience points in this journey, making it feel more like a personal experience. It can be a lot of fun and is a twist on the standard gameplay offered.

Install Guide

Before installing any of the mods, you will want to ensure that you have the latest update installed for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord. Also, ensure you have 7-zip installed onto your computer, as this is where your mods need to go. Once you confirm that it is taken care of, here are the steps below.

Step 1: Right-click on the game and go to properties

Step 2: Go to local files and verify the integrity of the game files

Step 3: Go to nexusmods.com

Step 4: Make an account on nexus mods

Step 5: Type in the name of the mod you desire to install

Step 6: Go to files and find the mod version in correlation to the version of Bannerlord you have.

Step 7: Hit download

Step 8: Go to your downloads file

Step 9: Double-click on them and open them in 7-Zip.

Step 10: Go to manage for Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord and click browse local files.

Step 11: Go to the modular folder and drag and drop the mod from 7-Zip into your local files.

With all those steps out of the way, you can now go ahead and enjoy the experience these mods have to offer. For the RTS mod and to use the birds-eye view camera to its full potential, it is wise to increase your party size to a large amount, so check out our guide on that.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.