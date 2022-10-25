How to Increase Party Size in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has finally released out of early access on Steam alongside the game’s console debut. This is a remarkably deep medieval RPG with several systems to learn and master, but you’ll need to assemble an army before you go starting your own kingdom or engaging in massive battles with hundreds of troops. You begin the game with a small warband but you can grow your army by recruiting new troops with the spoils you earn from combat. Here’s how to make your party bigger and recruit more units in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Increase Your Party Size in Mount and Blade Bannerlord

The most important thing that dictates your maximum party size in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is your claim tier. One of the first objectives in the game is to rebuild your clan by leveling up with renown, and that’s your ticket to a bigger army. At clan tier 1, you gain an additional 25 units in your party. Every tier after that increases your maximum party size by 15.

Some characters are better suited to leadership than others, however, and your character’s skills can give you an edge when it comes to party size. If you have the Steward skill, for example, you will be able to recruit more units at the same time. The Leadership skill can also increase your maximum party size too, so make sure you take these things into account when creating your Mount and Blade Bannerlord character.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord has been in early access on PC for quite some time, and now console players can finally join in the fun. Whether you’re a Mount and Blade veteran that’s been around since the Warband days or a new fan that’s just now jumping in with the console release, increasing your party size and amassing a sizable army is the key to success in Calradia. Make your mark on the world and leave an impressive legacy behind.

Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord is available now on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.