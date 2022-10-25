How to Have a Kid in Mount and Blade 2 Bannerlord

Having an intimate relationship with a character in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord may not be at the top of your to-do list. However, spouses can be a pretty valuable addition to your gameplay. If you’re looking for the next heir to your kingdom’s throne, having a child may be your first step, and you can’t do that without putting a ring on it first. So read on to discover the ins and outs of how you can have a child.

How to Have a Child in Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord

Surprisingly, having a child in Mount & Blade is a straightforward process. There’s no need to woo your mate. Instead, you need to find a suitable spouse and wait within a settlement with them. After waiting a while, you’ll receive a notification to show that your spouse is pregnant. Spending time with your spouse is essential to increase the odds of conceiving a child and doesn’t necessarily have to be done entirely within your settlement. You can also add your spouse to your party, which counts towards quality time. However, increasing your relationship with your spouse may not have any effect whatsoever.

The game allows players to find a spouse as soon as they turn 18, so it’s best to start narrowing down your options early. There are several potential partners within the game, all with different temperaments and traits the child will inherit upon birth. If you have a specific playstyle, or you want your child to behave in a particular way, then you will need to spend some time considering the pros and cons of all potential spouses. The women will begin having children around the age of 20.

It’s hard to pinpoint the amount of time it takes for a spouse to become pregnant, but as long as you spend some time with them either in the settlement or while they are in your party, you’ve increased the odds of having a child already. For the most part, it appears to be a waiting game to see whether or not it was successful. If not, there’s no harm in trying again.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.