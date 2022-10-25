Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord, the ambitious medieval RPG, is officially out on consoles. From waging wars to building your own kingdom, you can do almost anything in this game. There have been multiple updates that have changed the way you go about creating a kingdom, so here is your guide on how to do that in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord.

How to Create a Kingdom in Mount and Blade 2: Bannerlord

The first step in creating a kingdom in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlord is getting to Clan Tier 4. This means that you need 900 Renown to reach that level.

Once that is done, you need to capture some land. Capture a village, capture a castle, or get gifted a castle to create your own Kingdom. Your new settlement needs a Governor.

To begin building your own kingdom, select your settlement’s Governor, talk to him, and choose the “proclaim a kingdom” dialogue option. From there you can pick your birth culture or the culture of the land around you.

Name your kingdom whatever you’d like and press confirm. And just like that, you’ve created a kingdom in Mount & Blade 2: Bannerlords. With this done, you can start working towards changing your kingdom’s policies to your liking, start making allies, start waging wars, and start collecting other lands.

With your kingdom declared, you’ll get attacked by other neighboring factions so makes you are recruiting companions and building your army. But having a kingdom is worth the struggle because you now own land and can begin your conquest.

Since it is a medieval RPG game, there is no right or wrong way to play. You can set out to conquer every castle in the world, expanding your kingdom to the edge of the map. Or you could ally with your neighbors, making trade routes accessible and alliences for when the bigger kingdoms come knocking. The choice is yours.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available now on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.