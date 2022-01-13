A hotfix for the e1.7.0 update has arrived for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and here’s a list with all the changes and fixes added with this patch. This hotfix brought a lot of crash fixes into the game, so players should encounter them a lot less often after this update is live. Here’s everything new with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update e1.7.0 hotfix.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.7.0 Hotfix Patch Notes

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that affected save files with references to removed items.

Fixed a crash that occurred while trying to spawn a notable character in a village that the player is in.

Fixed a crash that occurred when attempting to create a party with a companion that had just been rescued from prison.

Fixed a crash that occurred upon load due to an issue with quest parties not being removed from the visual tracking system.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a teamless agent hit another agent in certain missions.

Fixed a crash that affected older save files with the “Disrupt Supply Lines” quest active.

Fixes

Fixed a save/load compatibility issue across different versions for Inventory locks, troop and prisoner locks, bookmarks, and various other UI elements.

Fixed an issue that caused the “Locate and Rescue Traveler” tutorial quest to become stuck.

Fixed the shooting behavior of crossbowmen in circle and square formations.

Minor Order of Battle configuration saves/load improvements.

Fixed an issue with the “Needs Help With Brigands” quest that caused another quest-related party AI to be overridden.

Changes

Campaign behavior saved data is now mapped by a moddable ID.

Disabled Clan & Kingdom Screen actions in encounters and sieges.

Multiplayer

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented options from being saved in the Lobby.

Added scoreboard info and fixed localization issues in the Lobby Recent Games Tab.

Besides the many crash fixes implemented in this update, the developers managed to fix problems regarding save/load issues, the “Needs Help With Brigands” quest, the shooting behavior of crossbowmen, and more. Some minor fixes were done to the game’s multiplayer version, so players may not notice these changes.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord website.