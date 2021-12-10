Update e1.6.5 has arrived for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. The developers have released some updates in recent months. Update e1.6.4 made some changes to the game’s classes, new weapons, and even to cooldowns and perks. This update does not bring any new content or balances, but it does offer some welcomed improvements to the game. Here’s everything new with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update e1.6.5.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.6.5 Patch Notes

Latest Changes:

Singleplayer

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when inviting a party that was involved in a siege to an army.

Fixed a crash that occurred if the player party consisted of companions alone.

Fixed a crash that occurred when making peace through a kingdom decision while in an encounter.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a companion fought in a common area.

Fixed a crash that occurred while generating the “Scout Enemy Garrison” quest.

Fixed a crash that occurred due to corrupt issue data when settlement ownership changed.

Fixed a crash that occurred when transferring prisoners.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that prevented emissaries from gaining charm experience after relation gain.

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to assign fugitive and recently released heroes as governors.

Changes

Chinese language updates.

This update managed to fix many game crashes, something that is quite annoying in any game. Now players should encounter them a lot less in their upcoming walkthroughs. Besides these fixes, an update to the Chinese language was made. If you missed update e1.6.4, make sure to go to our article and read all the new changes and additions.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord website.