Update e1.6.4 has arrived for Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch. Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has around 15 thousand active players getting to almost 19 thousand on weekends, its player base is rather active, so all these changes are going to be appreciated by them. A lot of bugs and crash fixes were implemented in this update, so everything should be a lot smoother moving forward. Here’s everything new with Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord update e1.6.4.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord Update e1.6.4 Hotfix Patch Notes

Singleplayer​

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred during a conversation with the brother in the training field.

Fixed a crash that occurred when the “New Campaign” button was clicked.

Fixed a crash that occurred while playing the Tablut board game.

Fixed a crash that occurred due to new items being added by mods.

Fixed a crash that occurred when calculating prisoner barter values.

Fixed a crash that occurred when a child was born.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused troops to desert from the main party.

Fixed a bug that allowed the player to escape before the battle without sacrificing any troops if their tactics skill level was above 200.

Fixed a bug that allowed players to gift a captured settlement that was still part of an ongoing ownership vote and receive a relationship bonus as an exploit.

Multiplayer​

Crashes

Fixed several bugs that were causing servers to crash.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused perk icons to be displayed incorrectly.

Fixed a bug that caused some customization items to be hidden if certain perks were selected.

Changes

Increased the cooldown time for shouts from 0.4s to 2.0s.

Added new weapons (bows, cavalry spears, two-handers, a shovel, and many more).

Adjusted the perks of many classes (over 200 perk changes).

Infantry Weapon adjustments Buffed some underperforming one-handed weapons. Nerfed many two-handed weapons. Added new melee-oriented perks for heavy infantry classes as well as replaced some existing ones. Heavy infantry classes now have better shields by default. Increased the combat speed for most heavy infantry classes. Decreased shock troops’ combat and movement speed (they remain one of the fastest troop types in the game). Cost changes Voulgier (Vlandia) 120 -> 130. Legionary (Empire) 160 -> 150. Guard (Aserai) 120 -> 130. Ulfhednar (Sturgia) 120 -> 130. Further increased the cost of shock troops in team deathmatch and siege.

Cavalry Couched lances will now disengage earlier on lower speeds. Many weapon adjustments to lances. All light cavalry now uses long spears by default. Light cavalry can now also upgrade into newly created cavalry spears. All heavy cavalry now uses lances by default. Slightly decreased the speed of horses. Reduced the charge damage of all horses. Decreased the armor values of all horse bardings. Increased all horse hitpoints. Cost changes Mounted Archer 150 -> 250 (only in team deathmatch and siege).

Ranged Reduced the archers turning speed penalty while aiming. Made weapon switching after releasing missiles faster. Reworked the default bows of each class. Changed the characteristics of nearly every bow and crossbow. Reworked bow and quiver visuals of all items. Each arrow type now has its own “strong arrow” variation. Added many new bows as perks. Perk bows now offer similar damage but other advantages like draw speed, range, and accuracy. Increased damage of throwing weapons (throwing axes received an extra buff). Aserai Skirmishers now use Jereeds by default. Cost changes Wildling 120 -> 130. Aserai Veteran 160 -> 150.



Both​

Crashes

Fixed a crash that occurred when trying to play the game while not being logged into GOG.

Fixes

Fixed a bug that caused the launcher to continue to run when closed from the taskbar.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord has managed to keep a reasonable-sized player base when comparing it to titles like Aliens: Fireteam Elite. Besides the many bugs and crash fixes that were implemented this time, the developers managed to squeeze some changes to the game. Some of the game’s classes suffered some changes, so it may feel a little different next time you get into combat. Besides these changes, new weapons were added to the game, expanding its catalog of weapons and the combat diversity of the game.

Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord is available now on PC. For more information regarding this update, go to the official Mount & Blade II: Bannerlord website.