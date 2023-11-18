MW3 Zombies Alternate Current Guide: How to Get Tesla Storm Kills Fast

Image: Activision

The Act 3 Tier 2 Alternate Current mission tasks MW3 Zombies players with showcasing their mastery over the Tesla Storm by performing 50 zombie kills and hitting 10 mercenaries with it.

But is it possible to complete both challenges quickly and in a single deployment to Urzikstan? Here’s how to quickly complete the Alternate Current mission in MW3 Zombies.

How to Hit 10 Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm Fast in MW3 Zombies

You can quickly complete the Hit 10 Mercenaries with the Tesla Storm task part of the Alternate Current mission in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by taking either Aether Extraction or Defend Ground Station contracts. Both contracts will make you the target of a large group of mercenaries, so use this opportunity to rush in and hit as many as you can with the Tesla Storm.

Related: MW3 Zombies Firestarter Guide: How to Get Napalm Burst Ammo Mod

You can also find large groups of mercenaries by heading to Mercenary Camps and Strongholds. But be advised, as while the former will feature snipers, the latter will feature everyone’s favorite riot shield-wielding mercenaries.

How to Quickly Kill 100 Zombies with the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade in MWZ

As the November 17, 2023 patch heavily nerfed the number of zombies that spawn after calling for an exfill, you can quickly kill 100 Zombies with the Tesla Storm Field Upgrade in MWZ by taking low-threat Escort, Outlast, and Defend Ground Station contracts.

After accepting either contract, head to their location and then focus on grouping up as many zombies as you can before activating the field Upgrade for maximum effect. When taking Outlast contracts, use the first horde to build up the Field Upgrade and the final one to give the zombies a round of shock therapy.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

- This article was updated on November 18th, 2023