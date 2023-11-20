MW3 Zombies Enemy Helicopter Locations: Crash and Burn Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Act 3 Tier 2 Crash and Burn mission on MW3 Zombies tasks you with destroying three Enemy Helicopters while at either one or across multiple deployments to Urzikstan.

But before even thinking about how to destroy them, where can you find the helicopters? Here’s where to find Enemy Helicopters as well as how to shoot them down effortlessly in MW3 Zombies.

Where to Find Enemy Helicopters in MWZ

Although you cannot find them roaming the skies of the Urzikstan map, you can force Enemy Helicopters to spawn in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by taking Aether Extractors and Deliver Cargo contracts.

During Aether Extractors, a few helicopters will appear and drop hostiles close to the three Extractors. On Deliver Cargo, a helicopter will follow you the whole way while trying to destroy your vehicle.

How to Quickly Shoot Down 3 Enemy Helicopters and Complete Crash and Burn in MW3 Zombies

You can destroy the enemy helicopters needed to complete the mission quickly by taking low-threat Aether Extractors contracts. After accepting the contract, wait for them to arrive and then focus on shooting at any of the helicopters with your primary weapon (ideally an SMG) as they approach before using a precise RPG-7 shot to blow it to bits.

As I only managed to destroy a single helicopter per contract, it took me three attempts to complete Crash and Burn in MW3 Zombies.

You can also destroy enemy helicopters by making use of the Mortar Strike and the Precision Airstrike Killstreaks. Both Killstreaks can be acquired by completing contracts, opening crates, as well as through Buy Stations located in the Medium and High-threat areas of the map.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

