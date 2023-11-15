MW3 Zombies Essence of Aether Guide: All Essence Sample Locations

Image: Activision

After convincing Dr. Jansen to defect to your cause in Urzikstan, you’ll be on a mission to help with her Aetherium research in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. In the Essence of Aether mission, you’ll need to know where the Essense Sample locations are in MW3 Zombies!

Where to Find Essence Sample Locations for Essence of Aether in MWZ

Essence Samples are kept in large metal canisters often sitting on desks or countertops indoors in the MW3 Zombies mission ‘Essence of Aether.’ I will go over the specifics for each spot, and your locations will need to be found at the following locations:

Hamza Bazaar at Hadiqa Farms

Rostova Shops at Levin Resort

Quadri Shopping Center at Zaravan City

These may require some searching, but they’re a different type of container than you usually would see in the game.

Essence Sample Container Location for Hamza Bazaar in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Hamza Bazaar is on the southeastern portion of Urzikstan’s map just next to the road along the river in the Hadiqa Farms area. I found this Essence Sample Container in the building at the center of the bazaar, sitting on the counter.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Essence Sample Container Location for Rostova Shops in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You’ll have to go to Threat Zone 2 for this one, just on the southeastern portion of Levin Resort. I found this one inside the largest building in the area, on the counter shown here:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Essence Sample Container Location for Quadri Shopping Center in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This area is on the southeastern portion of the map just outside the border leading to Threat Zone 2 in Zaravan City. I found this container in one of the smallest buildings in the area shown here on the map:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While these Essence Sample locations feature one of the more tame challenges among other MW3 Zombies missions, the search can feel tedious so it can’t hurt to bring a squad. But once you do, you’ll be one step closer to beating Act 2!

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023