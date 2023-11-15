MW3 Armory Unlock Farm: How to Unlock All Weapons Fast

Image: Sledgehammer Gmaes

While playing the game the way is intended is one thing, discovering alternate and faster ways to unlock everything there is to unlock is another thing entirely. Here is how to unlock all weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3 Armory Unlock.

How to Unlock All Weapons Fast in MW3 Armory Unlocks

First of all, to enable Armory Unlocks, you will first have to reach level 25. After that, you will be able to unlock pretty much everything you need to have a complete loadout set. Here is a list of what you can unlock:

Weapons

Aftermarket Parts

Perks

Equipment

Field Upgrades

Killstreaks

There are two ways that you can unlock weapons for Modern Warfare 3 Armory Unlocks. The first one is the traditional way, and the second one is the fastest way to do so. Let’s take a look at each one of them.

Complete Daily Challenges

The traditional way to unlock weapons in the Armory Unlocks section is to select a specific weapon or gear and select activate. Then, you will have to complete a set amount of Daily Challenges to be able to unlock it. For example, if you were to unlock the Sidewinder, you would have to complete a total of 8 Daily Challenges.

These Challenges’ objectives vary from accumulating kills or even providing Ammo Resupplies. These Challenges will be limited, with one unlimited and farmable Bonus Challenge made available after completing the ones before it. Be sure to pick a short match type such as Free-For-All or the classic Team Deathmatch so that you can get to the necessary Daily Challenges quota to unlock your weapon of choice.

As a little tip, Modern Warfare 3 players have suggested that you unlock different types of grenades since some Daily Challenges will require you to either straight-up kill Operators with your Lethals or kill Operators that have been affected by your Tacticals.

Exfil from Zombie Matches with New Weapons

Image: Sledgehammer Gmaes

Now, this is by far the easiest way to unlock new Weapons or even Lethals and Tacticals if you want. While you can also complete Challenges and Contracts in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode, there is a way to instantly unlock any weapon you haven’t unlocked yet in the game.

All you have to do is pick up a locked weapon during Zombies mode, which can be dropped by a friend or picked up at the Mystery Boxes after spending Essence. Once you have a weapon you haven’t unlocked, then Exfil from the map. Be sure to pick a low-threat zone to do so and wait for the Chopper to pick you up. Once you successfully Exfil, you will unlock it throughout the game. Just remember that weapons that are exclusive to the Zombies mode will not unlock in Multiplayer for obvious reasons.

And that’s how you unlock weapons fast in Modern Warfare 3. Just keep zombies away from you while you are leaving the area and you will be unlocking every single piece of equipment and weapon in the game. You can even get several unlocked items at a time! Collect everything you can, Exfil, and enjoy your new toys.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2023