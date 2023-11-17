MW3 Zombies Ghosted Guide: How to Get Aether Shroud Kills

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In what can be considered one of the most straightforward missions in MW3 Zombies, Ghosted tasks you with performing 100 Zombie and 20 Mercenary kills while under the effect of the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade, which can be unlocked by reaching player level 39.

But that’s easier said than done, as although extremely handy when the subject is escaping danger, the short uptime of the field upgrade makes it unfit for frontal attacks. Here’s how to quickly kill 100 zombies and 20 mercenaries while under the effect of the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies.

How to Quickly Get 100 Zombie Kills with the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade in MW3 Zombies

You can get the 100 zombie kills needed to complete the Ghosted mission in MWZ fast by first heading to an Exfill zone of your choosing. Once at the Exfill zone, simply call for the chopper to cause a massive array of zombies to spawn close to you before killing them to make the Field Upgrade available.

Once Aether Shroud is available, group the remaining zombies up and activate the Field Upgrade before killing as many of them as you can within its uptime. Once the effect ends, continue to kill the zombies before simply waiting for the Exfill to become available again and then repeating the process until the task is completed. By following this method, I was able to complete the task in around 10 minutes while playing solo.

How to Quickly Get 20 Mercenary Kills with the Aether Shroud Field Upgrade Active

After getting the 100 zombie kills, you will be able to get the 20 mercenary kills and complete the Ghosted mission in MW3 Zombies by first heading to a Mercenary Camp of your choosing.

As grouping up a large amount of gun-wielding hostiles is a recipe for a quick demise, I was able to get 20 Mercenary Kills by staying out of their range, activating the Field Upgrade, and then killing a couple of them at the time with a Pack-a-Punck level 1 rare sniper rifle before recharging the Field Upgrade and repeating the process.

