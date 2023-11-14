MW3 Zombies Harvester Orb Locations: Reaper Mission Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When roaming the fields of Urzikstan in the Zombies mode for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3, you might need some upgrades for your gear. One of the missions in MW3 Zombies is Reaper featuring the Harvester Orb, and we can tell you their locations!

How to Find Harvester Orb Locations in MW3 Zombies

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Harvester Orb locations randomly appear in large open areas of the map, so I suggest you stick outdoors in MW3 Zombies. Finding these can feel like RNG, but odds are you’ll find at least one between each exfil. Stick to roaming the Threat Level 1 area as they’ll often appear for you first here. They can appear anywhere, even close to the outer limits of the map. They commonly are sighted on the southern portion near Zaravan Suburbs, likely because of large unobstructed stretches of land.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Related: MW3 Zombies Weapon XP Exploit Explained

While returning to Exfil after finding one, I encountered another in the orange zone, suggesting one can appear in tougher areas once you’ve found one in the previous threat level zone. You’ll see a white icon moving around on your minimap that resembles a small planet with a ring. Chase it and shoot at it for valuable goodies!

How to Complete the Reaper Mission in MWZ

The Reaper mission is straightforward but also tedious as far as MW3 Zombies missions go. The objectives are the following:

Collect 15 Items from Harvester Orbs

Destroy 3 Harvester Orbs

The first objective is a piece of cake, as you’ll find it drops some Essence every time you shoot it before it scoots away. Pick these up, they count toward the items along with when you destroy them. Destroying all 3 is the trickier matter: either find one in the white zone, then venture into the orange then red zones seeking the others in one mission, or exfil after finding one, and search the white zone again in a new run.

- This article was updated on November 13th, 2023