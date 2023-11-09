MW3 Zombies Pit Stop Guide: All MWZ Gas Station Locations

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When navigating the huge area of Urzikstan, you’re going to want a ride across the expansive world of Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode. Additionally, you’ll want your vehicles well-fueled and cared for. Here are all the gas station locations in MW3 Zombies!

All Gas Station Locations in MW3 Zombies

While there are gas stations for land and water vehicles, you’ll largely find more of the former in MW3 Zombies with a decent spread across the map. You don’t typically go far between each station either, so you won’t likely ever have to worry about running out of gas. Below is an overview map of Urzikstan and the gas stations you can find.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

This is handy for making mad dashes to an exfil point, cutting into the red zone at the center of the map, or any number of possibilities.

Don’t forget that gas stations are good not only for refueling your vehicle in MWZ but also for repairing damage. Mowing down hordes might be fun, but wears down your bumper over time, so it’s best to keep these locations in mind so your car doesn’t end up in a fiery wreck before exfil. We’ve provided detailed images of zoomed-in map locations pinpointing where you can find gas stations in MW3 Zombies below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

How Do You Complete the Pit Stop Mission in MWZ?

The Pit Stop mission requires you to fully refuel 3 different vehicles at gas stations. This means you’ll want to run out of your tank before refueling, after which it’s an easy process of driving your vehicle to the station and gassing up.

Completing this gets you a Double XP Token and 1500 XP, along with progress toward completing the rest of the Tier 5 missions in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies. The game’s intent is clearly to get players comfortable with this mechanic so they can explore the map more fully, find valuable weapons, and even upgrade them, all within the time allotted for each session.

- This article was updated on November 9th, 2023