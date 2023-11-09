MW3 Zombies Road Rage Guide: How to Repair a Vehicle Tire in MWZ

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Call of Duty’s DMZ mode gets an undead twist in Modern Warfare 3‘s Zombies mode, and one of the first missions you’ll receive in the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone will be to repair a vehicle tire after running over several Zombie enemies.

The Road Rage mission is the third quest overall in Act 1 of the MW3 Zombies storyline “Welcome to Operation Deadbolt,” and completing it will bring you one step closer to wrapping up the first set of Tier 1 quests. Here’s how to complete the Road Rage mission in MW3 Zombies.

Where to Find a Vehicle in MW3 Zombies

The first step of the Road Rage quest is to kill 30 Zombies by running them over with a vehicle. Any vehicle will do, although stronger ones like the Armored Truck will have more HP and be able to withstand more roadkills.

To find a vehicle, just open your map and look for a car icon. There are vehicles strewn all over the Urzikstan map ranging from SUVs to Armored Trucks, so you have plenty of options when it comes to transportation. Once you’ve found a vehicle, just drive around and Zombies will spawn along Urzikstan’s roads for you to run over.

How to Repair a Vehicle Tire

Once that part of the quest is out of the way, you need to repair a vehicle tire. Before you can repair a tire, however, you need to destroy one. Just get out of your vehicle and shoot one of the tires until it breaks. It should only take a few bullets.

Once a tire has been destroyed, approach it and you will see a prompt to repair it. Simply hold the Square/X button on PlayStation/Xbox and the tire will be replaced with a brand-new one. That’s all there is to completing this quest!

After repairing your vehicle, you can move onto the Wall Power mission which involves purchasing Wall Buy weapons, a classic Zombies staple. There are several more missions waiting for you in Modern Warfare 3’s Zombies mode with even more to come as the game receives post-launch updates, so you’ll get quite familiar with the Urzikstan Exclusion Zone in the coming months.

