How to Play Solo Zombies in Modern Warfare 3

Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a co-op experience at heart, but it’s also a fun experience to enjoy on your own. This guide will explain how to play MW3 Zombies solo.

Can You Play Solo Zombies in Modern Warfare 3?

While playing Modern Warfare 3 Zombies solo is possible, it’s technically not an entirely solo experience. Let me explain. Players will be allowed to boot up a Zombies match as a solo player but will still be placed on the map with other live players. To join a match solo, turn off Squad Fill on the bottom left of the Zombies main menu.

So, in other words, there is no way to enter a Zombies match without other players. That said, this doesn’t necessarily mean you can’t play the Zombies match by yourself. For example, you can play the entirety of the match by yourself without cooperating with other players. You can complete contracts alone, kill Zombies solo, and ignore the other players altogether. While this isn’t solo in the traditional sense, it’s at least nice to know that the game won’t boot you if you decide to do your own thing.

However, there are some downfalls to playing the match as a solo player. For example, the difficulty of the Zombies will become overbearing and much more challenging without the help of teammates. Also, there’s a likely chance that your teammates will be cooperating with one another, which leads to taking contracts from you, vehicles, and other essential items.

At the end of the day, Modern Warfare 3 Zombies is a co-op experience, and it is designed to favor that. The best way to get enjoyment out of the mode is to gather a group of friends and try to make it as far as you can together. Teamwork is what has made the previous Zombies shine, and it is no different here in the latest installment of the mode.

There has been some backlash about the lack of private matches for solo play on Reddit. Here is a Reddit post of players voicing their concerns:

With players voicing their concerns, maybe we will see a private match option in the future. But there is no guarantee of that.

