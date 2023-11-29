MW3 Zombies Rostova Shops Essence Sample Location

Image: Sledgehammer Games

If you are ready to enter the yellow zone, then you are ready to get some Aether Essence. Here is the Rostova Shops Essence Sample location in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Where to Find the Rostova Shops Essence Sample in MW3 Zombies

Before you go ahead and travel to the Rostova Shops in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies, you must know that this location is important for the Essence of Aether mission. This mission takes place during Act 2, which means that you will have to do some heavy work before being able to pick up the Essence Sample in Rostova Shops, which is pretty much my case – I mean, why does it take so long for a Mercenary Convoy to spawn!?. Anyway, if you do have the mission active, the Rostova Shops is one of the three locations you need to visit. You will find the Rostova Shops in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies just southeast of Levin Resort, located in the northwestern part of the Middle Threat zone.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you arrive at the zone, be sure to carry a Pack-a-Punched weapon since the zombies will be harder. Locate the biggest building in the area and head inside. Again, these zombies are more violent than in the Low Threat zone, so don’t let your guard down.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once inside, you will find the Aether Essence Sample on top of one of the L-shaped desks on the first floor. It will be pretty evident since the Sample is relatively big, so pick it up as fast as you can and then get out of there if you are lacking armor or powerful weapons. Just after I took the pic below I got bitten to death by Level 2 zombies, so that’s that.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The other two locations of the Essence of Aether mission – Hamza Bazaar and Quadri Shopping Center – are located in the Low Threat zone, which will make your life easier moving on.

- This article was updated on November 29th, 2023