MW3 Zombies Weapon Rarity Effects Explained

If collecting a rarer weapon isn’t good enough for you, then wait to hear about its benefits! Here is everything you need to know about the different weapon rarity effects in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Weapon Rarity Effects Explained in MW3 Zombies

While you might deploy with a very lackluster Common weapon in your hands, chances are that if you stay alive and venture yourself into more dangerous zones in Urzikstan, you will be able to find differently colored, and therefore, rarer weapons that will help you deal with even more powerful zombie enemies. However, things can get a bit complicated when dealing with weapon rarity. So, to illustrate it better, here is a graphic of all the weapon rarity finds you can expect to come across your runs in Modern Warfare 3 Zombies.

Rarity Color Effect Common Gray Base weapons that do not carry any type of damage bonus and are found in the Low Threat zone. Uncommon Green Also found in the Low Threat zone, these weapons carry a 50% damage bonus. Rare Blue Rarely found in the Low Threat zone and more common in the Medium Threat zone, these weapons have a 100% damage bonus, which can be equivalent to a Pack-a-Punched common weapon. Epic Purple Rarely found in the Medium Threat zone and slightly more common in the High Threat zone, these weapons have a 200% damage bonus. Legendary Orange Rarely found in both the Medium and High Threat zones, these weapons have a 300% damage boost, and they represent the highest weapon tier you can expect from regular weapons. Ultra / Wonder Yellow Weapons like the Ray Gun or the Wunderwaffe are Call of Duty Zombie mode classics, and they are the rarest guns you can find in the game. They do not have a specific damage boost since they are in their own league, with a damage output that excels whatever you can find on the tiers below them.

While you can find new weapons to replace your lower-tier ones, you can also find Aether Tools that will help you upgrade your weapons. If you use them with any of your weapons, said weapon will match the Aether Tool rarity, which can reach the Legendary tier. Just be wary that you won’t find these Legendary Aether Tools very often, so keep an eye out for any findings.

