MW3 Zombies Precision Airstrike Location: Paint the Target Guide

The Act 3 Tier 2 Paint the Target mission in MW3 Zombies tasks players with making use of the Precision Airstrike killstreak to kill a wide array of mercenaries. But forget about using the equipment, how can you get the Precision Airstrike killstreak in MWZ in the first place?

Here’s how to get the Precision Airstrike killstreak and then complete all tasks part of the Paint the Target mission in MW3 Zombies.

How to Get the Precision Airstrike Killstreak in MW3 Zombies

You can get the Precision Airstrike Killstreak on Modern Warfare 3 Zombies by opening crates, as a reward for completing contracts, and by purchasing it from the Buy Stations located in both the Medium and the High-Threat zones of the Urzikstan map.

At the Buy Stations, each Precision Airstrike will cost 5.000 Essence and you can purchase as many as you like.

After getting the Precision Airstrike, you will be able to complete the Paint the Target mission by hitting both a mercenary camp and a mercenary convoy with the Killstreak. Doing both tasks will also guarantee that you complete the task of killing 20 mercenaries.

You can check out where to find the Mercenary Camps in our MW3 Zombies Mercenary Camp Locations Guide as well as how to find a convoy fast in the section below.

MW3 Zombies Mercenary Convoy Locations

Although they will stay in constant movement, you can find a mercenary convoy fast in MWZ by taking the main road highlighted below. Once close to a convoy, you will in most cases receive a comm informing you of the immediate encounter, so just wait for it to stop and then use the Killstreak on it to complete the Paint the Target mission.

This guide was made while playing Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 on PS5.

