My Time at Sandrock Cooking Guide: All Recipes and How to Unlock Them

Image: Pathea

One of the most fun activities in My Time at Sandrock is cooking various foods. This guide will cover all recipes in My Time at Sandrock and how to unlock them.

All Cooking Recipes in My Time at Sandrock

Below, you will find all the recipes in My Time at Sandrock and their ingredients. The type of cooking station appears in the order from which the player unlocks them in-game. For example, the Drying Rack is first unlocked, with the Blender coming last. Use the table of contents to jump around this guide.

Table of Contents

All Drying Rack Recipes

Players will start their cooking journey with the Drying Rack. Below you can find all the recipes that can be made on the Drying Rack.

Recipe Ingredients Effect Dried Sandberry 2x Sandberry Stamina +2 for 10 seconds Dried Sandacuda 1x Sandacuda, 1x Soy Sauce Stamina +36 Jerky 1x Meat Stamina +7 Paper 2x Plant Fiber Stamina +10 Salted Fish 1x Sand Carp, 1x Salt Stamina +16

All Cooking Pot Recipes

The Cooking Pot is found at the Apprentice Cooking Station, which is unlocked after obtaining the Drying Rack. Here are all the Cooking Pot recipes in My Time at Sandrock.

Recipe Ingredients Effect Beef Noodles 1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce DEF +15 for 30 seconds Braised BBQ Ribs 1x Rib Meat, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Sugar, 1x Five Spice, Powder DMG +50 for 30 seconds Braised Meat 1x Meat, 1x Potato, 1x Surgar, 1x Sand Leek DMG +4% for 30 seconds Chestnut Pork 1x Chestnut, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce DMG +20 for 30 seconds Chilly Sandrice Noodles 1x Sandrice, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Chilli DEF +14 for 30 seconds Drool with Joy Noodles 1x Flour, 1x Meat, 1x Rib Meat, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Seesai Pepper Blend DMG +12% for 30 seconds Farmer’s Stew 1x Meat, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Sea Salt DEF +6% for 30 seconds Fine Beef Noodles 1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Cilantro DEF +33 for 30 seconds Fine Braised Meat 1x Meat, 1x Cistanche, 1x Sugar, 1x Five Spice Powder DMG +12% for 30 seconds Fine Hot and Sour Fish 1x Sandacuda, 1x Vinegar, 1x Chili DEF +64 for 30 seconds Fish Porridge 1x Sand Carp, 1x Rice, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Soy Sauce DMG +35 for 30 seconds Macaroni 1x Flour, 1x Tomato, 1x Egg DEF +9 for 30 seconds Mushroom Soup 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Sand Leek DEF +16 for 30 seconds Sand Tea Beef 1x Meat, 1x Tea Leaves, 1x Cilantro, 1x Five Spice Powder DMG +56 for 30 seconds Sand Tea Noodles 1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Soy Sauce DMG +3% for 30 seconds Sandberry Egg Soup 1x Sandberry, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek DMG +10 for 30 seconds Spicy Bean Paste 1x Potato, 1x Meat, 1x Chili DEF +13 for 30 seconds Stewed Eagle Cistanche 1x Cistanche, 1x Chestnut, 1x Meat, 1x Sea Salt Stamina +4 for 30 seconds Tea Egg 1x Egg, 1x Tea Leaves, 1x Sea Salt DMG +16 for 30 seconds Tea Porridge 1x Tea Leaves, 1x Rice DEF +3% for 30 seconds Tomato and Egg Soup 1x Tomato, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek DMG +12 for 30 seconds Tomato Beef Brisket 1x Tomato, 1x Meat, 1x Sea Salt DMG +3% for 30 seconds Tomato Fish 1x Tomato, 1x Sand Carp, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek DEF +35 for 30 seconds

All Steamer Recipes

The Steamer is another station that is included in the Apprentice Cooking Station. Check out all the Steamer recipes available in the game!

Recipe Ingredients Effect Bitter Bean Cake 1x Bitter Beans, 1x Rice, 1x Sugar Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Egg Custard 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt HP +3 for 30 seconds Fine Mushroom Forest Cake 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Egg, 1x Cistanche Stamina +4 for 30 seconds Fine Sandberry Zongzi 1x Sandberry, 1x Sandrice, 1x Meat, 1x Ant Honey Stamina +2 for 30 seconds Honey Sambo 1x Sandberry, 1x Cactus Leaf, 1x Cantaloupe, 1x Ant Honey HP +19 for 30 seconds Meat Bun 1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Meat Stuffed Mushroom 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce HP +26 for 30 seconds Milk Steamed Egg 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Egg HP +5 for 30 seconds Mushroom Forest Cake 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Egg, 1x Sugar Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Rib Gumbo 1x Rib Meat, 1x Rice, 1x Popping Oil Fruit HP +51 for 30 seconds Sandberry Sponge Cake 1x Sandberry, 1x Rice HP +5 for 30 seconds Sandberry Zongzi 1x Sandberry, 1x Rice, 1x Sugar Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Sandrice Cake 1x Sandrice, 1x Sugar Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Steamed Meat Pie with Salty Eggs 1x Meat, 1x Rice, 1x Soy Sauce Stamina +1 for 30 seconds Sandrice Sushi 1x Sandrice, 1x Meat, 1x Vinegar HP +13 for 30 seconds Steamed Sandfish 1x Sand Carp, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Sand Leek Stamina +2 for 30 seconds Steamed Sweet Potato 1x Sweet Potato HP +2 for 30 seconds Sweet Potato with Meat 1x Sweet Potato, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce HP +17 for 30 seconds

All Wok Recipes

Players can upgrade the Apprentice Cooking Station to the Chef’s Cooking Station. The Wok is included in the Chef’s Cooking Station, and can make all the recipes listed below.

Recipe Ingredients Effect Alfalfa Salad 1x Alfalfa, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Chili HP +109 Churros 1x Flour, 1x Sugar HP +33 Cilantro Meatloaf 1x Meat, 1x Cilantro, 1x Flour, 1x Five Spice Powder Stamina +26 Cilantro Omelet 1x Cilantro, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt HP +159 Fine Di Sanxian 1x Cistanche, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Soy Sauce Stamina +12% Fruit Salad 1x Cactus Leaf, 1x Sandberry, 1x Cantaloupe Stamina +10 Highwind Fried Rice 1x Rice, 1x Potato, 1x Egg, 1x Soy Sauce HP +3% Master Chef Omelet 1x Rice, 1x Potato, 1x Egg, 1x Soy Sauce HP +3% Melon and Beef 1x Cantaloupe, 1x Meat, 1x Sugar, 1x Sea Salt HP +3% Milk Chestnut 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Chestnut, 1x Sugar HP +109 Onion Cake 1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Sea Salt Stamina +8 Rice Omelet 1x Egg, 1x Rice, 1x Soy Sauce HP +97 Roast Rutabaga 1x Rutabaga, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Chili, 1x Alfalfa Stamina +20 Spicy and Sour Potato 1x Potato, 1x Vinegar, 1x Chili HP +75 Sugar Fried Chestnut 1x Chestnut, 1x Sugar Stamina +7 Sweet and Sour Pork 1x Rib Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Sugar Stamina +11 Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs 1x Rib Meat, 1x sugar, 1x Vinegar Stamina +5% Sweet Potato Bake 1x Sweet Potato, 1x Flour Stamina +5 Tomato Scrambled Egg 1x Tomato, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt Stamina +9 Veggie Stir-Fry 1x cilantro, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Soy Sauce Stamina +8%

All Oven Recipes

The last cooking station, Advanced, has the most stations available for the player. The Oven is included in the Advanced Cooking Station and can make all the recipes below.

Recipe Ingredients Effect Alfalfa Baked Eggs 1x Alfalfa, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds Beef Tacos 1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek CRIT DMG +4% for 30 seconds Bread 1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sugar CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds Cheese Sandwich 1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Egg, 1x Tomato CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds Five Spice Steak 1x Rib Meat, 1x Potato, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Sea Salt CIT DMG +8% for 30 seconds Hashbrown 1x Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds Honey Barbecued Pork 1x Meat, 1x Ant Honey, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Soy Sauce CRIT DMG +6% for 30 seconds Lasagne 1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Tomato, 1x Meat CRIT DMG +4% for 30 seconds Marinated Steak 1x Rib Meat, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Seesai Pepper CRIT DMG +8% for 30 seconds Melon Mousse 1x Cantaloupe, 1x Flour, 1x Egg CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds Pizza 1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Meat, 1x Egg CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds Roasted Sweet Potato 1x Sweet Potato CRIT DMG +1% for 30 seconds Sweet Potato Pie 1x Sweet Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Egg CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds

All Blender Recipes

Below you will find all the recipes for the Blender, a station found on the Advanced Cooking Station.

Recipe Ingredients Effect Bassia Potion 1x Foggy Bassia, 1x Bitter Beans Prevents Burns for 60 seconds Bran Bait 2x Flour, 2x Rice, 1x Water N/A Fang Special 1x Lavender Extract, 1x Oregano HP +30% Fang Special X 1x Fang Special, 1x Cistanche HP +60% Fertilizer 2x Manure, 1x Plant Fiber N/A Five Spice Powder 1x Chili, 1x Seesai Pepper, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Garlic N/A Flour 4x Wheat N/A Golden Bell Pill 1x Haloxylon Fruit, 1x Yakmel Horn DEF +20% for 30 seconds Hermostat 3x Oregano, 1x Medicine Bottle HP +300 Iron Muscle Soup 1x Cactus Flower, 1x Animal Bones DMG +20% for 60 seconds Lavender Extract 1x Ant Honey, 1x Yellow Lavender HP +10 for 30 seconds Orchid Extract 1x Hyacinth Orchid, 1x Bitter Beans Prevent Poison for 60 seconds Sandberry Jam 1x Sandberry, 1x Sugar Endurance +2 for 30 seconds Strong Medicine 3x Bitter Beans, 1x Medicine Bottle HP +800 Thunderweed Extract 1x Heliconia Nail, 1x Bitter Beans Prevents Numb for 60 seconds

How to Unlock Recipes in My Time at Sandrock

Unlocking recipes in My Time at Sandrock boils down to experimentation. To officially unlock a recipe, you must simply make food by putting the correct ingredients into the cooking machine. When you combine ingredients that create an actual recipe, the recipe will be added to your inventory. If you experiment and fail, then you will receive Food Scraps, which are worthless.

You can either use this guide to unlock all the recipes mentioned, or you can speak to the townfolk, who will sometimes give you recipes!

- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023