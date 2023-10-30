My Time at Sandrock Cooking Guide: All Recipes and How to Unlock Them

One of the most fun activities in My Time at Sandrock is cooking various foods. This guide will cover all recipes in My Time at Sandrock and how to unlock them.
All Cooking Recipes in My Time at Sandrock
Below, you will find all the recipes in My Time at Sandrock and their ingredients. The type of cooking station appears in the order from which the player unlocks them in-game. For example, the Drying Rack is first unlocked, with the Blender coming last. Use the table of contents to jump around this guide.
Table of Contents
All Drying Rack Recipes
Players will start their cooking journey with the Drying Rack. Below you can find all the recipes that can be made on the Drying Rack.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Dried Sandberry
|2x Sandberry
|Stamina +2 for 10 seconds
|Dried Sandacuda
|1x Sandacuda, 1x Soy Sauce
|Stamina +36
|Jerky
|1x Meat
|Stamina +7
|Paper
|2x Plant Fiber
|Stamina +10
|Salted Fish
|1x Sand Carp, 1x Salt
|Stamina +16
All Cooking Pot Recipes
The Cooking Pot is found at the Apprentice Cooking Station, which is unlocked after obtaining the Drying Rack. Here are all the Cooking Pot recipes in My Time at Sandrock.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Beef Noodles
|1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce
|DEF +15 for 30 seconds
|Braised BBQ Ribs
|1x Rib Meat, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Sugar, 1x Five Spice, Powder
|DMG +50 for 30 seconds
|Braised Meat
|1x Meat, 1x Potato, 1x Surgar, 1x Sand Leek
|DMG +4% for 30 seconds
|Chestnut Pork
|1x Chestnut, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce
|DMG +20 for 30 seconds
|Chilly Sandrice Noodles
|1x Sandrice, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Chilli
|DEF +14 for 30 seconds
|Drool with Joy Noodles
|1x Flour, 1x Meat, 1x Rib Meat, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Seesai Pepper Blend
|DMG +12% for 30 seconds
|Farmer’s Stew
|1x Meat, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Sea Salt
|DEF +6% for 30 seconds
|Fine Beef Noodles
|1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Soy Sauce, 1x Cilantro
|DEF +33 for 30 seconds
|Fine Braised Meat
|1x Meat, 1x Cistanche, 1x Sugar, 1x Five Spice Powder
|DMG +12% for 30 seconds
|Fine Hot and Sour Fish
|1x Sandacuda, 1x Vinegar, 1x Chili
|DEF +64 for 30 seconds
|Fish Porridge
|1x Sand Carp, 1x Rice, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Soy Sauce
|DMG +35 for 30 seconds
|Macaroni
|1x Flour, 1x Tomato, 1x Egg
|DEF +9 for 30 seconds
|Mushroom Soup
|1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Sand Leek
|DEF +16 for 30 seconds
|Sand Tea Beef
|1x Meat, 1x Tea Leaves, 1x Cilantro, 1x Five Spice Powder
|DMG +56 for 30 seconds
|Sand Tea Noodles
|1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Soy Sauce
|DMG +3% for 30 seconds
|Sandberry Egg Soup
|1x Sandberry, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek
|DMG +10 for 30 seconds
|Spicy Bean Paste
|1x Potato, 1x Meat, 1x Chili
|DEF +13 for 30 seconds
|Stewed Eagle Cistanche
|1x Cistanche, 1x Chestnut, 1x Meat, 1x Sea Salt
|Stamina +4 for 30 seconds
|Tea Egg
|1x Egg, 1x Tea Leaves, 1x Sea Salt
|DMG +16 for 30 seconds
|Tea Porridge
|1x Tea Leaves, 1x Rice
|DEF +3% for 30 seconds
|Tomato and Egg Soup
|1x Tomato, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek
|DMG +12 for 30 seconds
|Tomato Beef Brisket
|1x Tomato, 1x Meat, 1x Sea Salt
|DMG +3% for 30 seconds
|Tomato Fish
|1x Tomato, 1x Sand Carp, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek
|DEF +35 for 30 seconds
All Steamer Recipes
The Steamer is another station that is included in the Apprentice Cooking Station. Check out all the Steamer recipes available in the game!
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Bitter Bean Cake
|1x Bitter Beans, 1x Rice, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Egg Custard
|1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt
|HP +3 for 30 seconds
|Fine Mushroom Forest Cake
|1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Egg, 1x Cistanche
|Stamina +4 for 30 seconds
|Fine Sandberry Zongzi
|1x Sandberry, 1x Sandrice, 1x Meat, 1x Ant Honey
|Stamina +2 for 30 seconds
|Honey Sambo
|1x Sandberry, 1x Cactus Leaf, 1x Cantaloupe, 1x Ant Honey
|HP +19 for 30 seconds
|Meat Bun
|1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Meat Stuffed Mushroom
|1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce
|HP +26 for 30 seconds
|Milk Steamed Egg
|1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Egg
|HP +5 for 30 seconds
|Mushroom Forest Cake
|1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Egg, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Rib Gumbo
|1x Rib Meat, 1x Rice, 1x Popping Oil Fruit
|HP +51 for 30 seconds
|Sandberry Sponge Cake
|1x Sandberry, 1x Rice
|HP +5 for 30 seconds
|Sandberry Zongzi
|1x Sandberry, 1x Rice, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Sandrice Cake
|1x Sandrice, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Steamed Meat Pie with Salty Eggs
|1x Meat, 1x Rice, 1x Soy Sauce
|Stamina +1 for 30 seconds
|Sandrice Sushi
|1x Sandrice, 1x Meat, 1x Vinegar
|HP +13 for 30 seconds
|Steamed Sandfish
|1x Sand Carp, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Sand Leek
|Stamina +2 for 30 seconds
|Steamed Sweet Potato
|1x Sweet Potato
|HP +2 for 30 seconds
|Sweet Potato with Meat
|1x Sweet Potato, 1x Meat, 1x Soy Sauce
|HP +17 for 30 seconds
All Wok Recipes
Players can upgrade the Apprentice Cooking Station to the Chef’s Cooking Station. The Wok is included in the Chef’s Cooking Station, and can make all the recipes listed below.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Alfalfa Salad
|1x Alfalfa, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Chili
|HP +109
|Churros
|1x Flour, 1x Sugar
|HP +33
|Cilantro Meatloaf
|1x Meat, 1x Cilantro, 1x Flour, 1x Five Spice Powder
|Stamina +26
|Cilantro Omelet
|1x Cilantro, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt
|HP +159
|Fine Di Sanxian
|1x Cistanche, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Soy Sauce
|Stamina +12%
|Fruit Salad
|1x Cactus Leaf, 1x Sandberry, 1x Cantaloupe
|Stamina +10
|Highwind Fried Rice
|1x Rice, 1x Potato, 1x Egg, 1x Soy Sauce
|HP +3%
|Master Chef Omelet
|1x Rice, 1x Potato, 1x Egg, 1x Soy Sauce
|HP +3%
|Melon and Beef
|1x Cantaloupe, 1x Meat, 1x Sugar, 1x Sea Salt
|HP +3%
|Milk Chestnut
|1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Chestnut, 1x Sugar
|HP +109
|Onion Cake
|1x Flour, 1x Sand Leek, 1x Sea Salt
|Stamina +8
|Rice Omelet
|1x Egg, 1x Rice, 1x Soy Sauce
|HP +97
|Roast Rutabaga
|1x Rutabaga, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Chili, 1x Alfalfa
|Stamina +20
|Spicy and Sour Potato
|1x Potato, 1x Vinegar, 1x Chili
|HP +75
|Sugar Fried Chestnut
|1x Chestnut, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +7
|Sweet and Sour Pork
|1x Rib Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Sugar
|Stamina +11
|Sweet and Sour Pork Ribs
|1x Rib Meat, 1x sugar, 1x Vinegar
|Stamina +5%
|Sweet Potato Bake
|1x Sweet Potato, 1x Flour
|Stamina +5
|Tomato Scrambled Egg
|1x Tomato, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt
|Stamina +9
|Veggie Stir-Fry
|1x cilantro, 1x Desert Mushroom, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Soy Sauce
|Stamina +8%
All Oven Recipes
The last cooking station, Advanced, has the most stations available for the player. The Oven is included in the Advanced Cooking Station and can make all the recipes below.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Alfalfa Baked Eggs
|1x Alfalfa, 1x Egg, 1x Sea Salt
|CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds
|Beef Tacos
|1x Meat, 1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek
|CRIT DMG +4% for 30 seconds
|Bread
|1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sugar
|CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds
|Cheese Sandwich
|1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Egg, 1x Tomato
|CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds
|Five Spice Steak
|1x Rib Meat, 1x Potato, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Sea Salt
|CIT DMG +8% for 30 seconds
|Hashbrown
|1x Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Egg, 1x Sand Leek
|CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds
|Honey Barbecued Pork
|1x Meat, 1x Ant Honey, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Soy Sauce
|CRIT DMG +6% for 30 seconds
|Lasagne
|1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Tomato, 1x Meat
|CRIT DMG +4% for 30 seconds
|Marinated Steak
|1x Rib Meat, 1x Sea Salt, 1x Five Spice Powder, 1x Seesai Pepper
|CRIT DMG +8% for 30 seconds
|Melon Mousse
|1x Cantaloupe, 1x Flour, 1x Egg
|CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds
|Pizza
|1x Flour, 1x Yakmel Milk, 1x Meat, 1x Egg
|CRIT DMG +3% for 30 seconds
|Roasted Sweet Potato
|1x Sweet Potato
|CRIT DMG +1% for 30 seconds
|Sweet Potato Pie
|1x Sweet Potato, 1x Flour, 1x Egg
|CRIT DMG +2% for 30 seconds
All Blender Recipes
Below you will find all the recipes for the Blender, a station found on the Advanced Cooking Station.
|Recipe
|Ingredients
|Effect
|Bassia Potion
|1x Foggy Bassia, 1x Bitter Beans
|Prevents Burns for 60 seconds
|Bran Bait
|2x Flour, 2x Rice, 1x Water
|N/A
|Fang Special
|1x Lavender Extract, 1x Oregano
|HP +30%
|Fang Special X
|1x Fang Special, 1x Cistanche
|HP +60%
|Fertilizer
|2x Manure, 1x Plant Fiber
|N/A
|Five Spice Powder
|1x Chili, 1x Seesai Pepper, 1x Alfalfa, 1x Garlic
|N/A
|Flour
|4x Wheat
|N/A
|Golden Bell Pill
|1x Haloxylon Fruit, 1x Yakmel Horn
|DEF +20% for 30 seconds
|Hermostat
|3x Oregano, 1x Medicine Bottle
|HP +300
|Iron Muscle Soup
|1x Cactus Flower, 1x Animal Bones
|DMG +20% for 60 seconds
|Lavender Extract
|1x Ant Honey, 1x Yellow Lavender
|HP +10 for 30 seconds
|Orchid Extract
|1x Hyacinth Orchid, 1x Bitter Beans
|Prevent Poison for 60 seconds
|Sandberry Jam
|1x Sandberry, 1x Sugar
|Endurance +2 for 30 seconds
|Strong Medicine
|3x Bitter Beans, 1x Medicine Bottle
|HP +800
|Thunderweed Extract
|1x Heliconia Nail, 1x Bitter Beans
|Prevents Numb for 60 seconds
How to Unlock Recipes in My Time at Sandrock
Unlocking recipes in My Time at Sandrock boils down to experimentation. To officially unlock a recipe, you must simply make food by putting the correct ingredients into the cooking machine. When you combine ingredients that create an actual recipe, the recipe will be added to your inventory. If you experiment and fail, then you will receive Food Scraps, which are worthless.
You can either use this guide to unlock all the recipes mentioned, or you can speak to the townfolk, who will sometimes give you recipes!
- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023