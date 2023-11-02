My Time at Sandrock Dance Off Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

After some Geeglers destroy your food source, Matilda and the people of Sandrock come up with a Dance Off Food Drive to make sure everyone is well stocked and trying to have some fun in what could otherwise be dark times. Here’s what you need to know as you lace up your dancing shoes.

Donate Food to Participate in the Dance Off

Before the day of the Dance Off is a food drive south of the Commerce Guild. You will be able to donate berries, meat, and other food sources to try and reach your goal. Once the meter is full you will receive a prize in the mail in a few days and the planning for the Dance Off will begin. If you miss this, you can’t participate in the event.

Register at the Blue Moon Saloon

On the day of the Dance Off, there will be a registration table next to the Blue Moon Saloon’s stage. It is possible if you’re like me and get some of the story progressed enough, that you may hear residents talk about how you’ve done the Dance Off to get through a rough situation before the event had actually been completed. I was worried I had missed something and could not do this event, but on the day of the event, I awoke to a cute graphic note informing me that today was the day.

Once you get that notice, register at the table and it will alert you of the start time. When it’s time, go to the table again and select a difficulty. Easy will just give you up and down commands, normal will give you all four directions, and hard will make some of them quicker and more difficult. I was playing on a controller and found it easiest to use the D-pad as opposed to the joystick.

After you’ve selected, you will be placed on stage with one or two other residents and dance together. This is very Dance Dance Revolution style in that arrows come across the screen and you have to hit the corresponding one in time as it reaches the middle circle to rack up the points and be the best dancer on stage.

As with other events, this will give you special tokens that allow you to use a limited-time cash register next to the registration booth with specialty items to purchase from inside.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023