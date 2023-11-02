My Time at Sandrock Day of Memories Guide

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Day of Memories is a time to remember those lost and do a fun game of ghosthunting to lighten the mood a bit. If you’re ready to live your ghosthunting dreams and experience this fun Day of Memories event in My Time at Sandrock, here’s what you need to know.

Ghosthunting

When you wake up on the Day of Memories, you’ll see the whole town decorated in Halloween-like banners with lit-up cactuses carved like pumpkins and scarecrows all around. You’ll get a banner to indicate that it’s the Day of Memories. In front of the City Hall there will be a registration booth for the Ghosthunting activity that evening. You’ll need to sign up before 20:00.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’ve signed up, make sure you’re in front of the City Hall when the event starts at 20:00 to trigger the event. This will bring up information on how to play and make sure you get in.

There are two roles, Ghost and Ghost Hunter. As a Ghost, you hide from the Ghost Hunters, and as a hunter, you seek. In either role you’ll see that your quick bar has been cleared of your usual items and now holds event-specific items.

Ghost Role

To start, you will be a ghost, running around for under two minutes trying to collect as many coins as you can before time is up and hiding before time runs out. To hide as a ghost you’ll just select and item from your quick bar to transform into, find a place with the flames to hide in, and hit the action button to turn into the object. As soon as you do you’ll see a note at the top of the page that says good hiding spot or bad. If it’s good, simply wait for the ghost hunters’ time to run out and you win. If it’s bad, you’ll need to scramble to find a new place and/or item to transform into. I went with hiding next to similar items, for example, next to a crate as a crate.

Ghosthunter Role

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

When you’re hunting you start off in a tent with an arcade game where you try to knock down the ball with a detector on it to earn detectors to hunt with. Once the ghosts have had their time to hide, you will run around collecting coins and shining your detector onto suspicious barrels, crates, and scarecrows to try and catch the ghosts, stealing their coins. To shine the detector, simply select it in your quick bar and use your action button to shine it in the area you think may have a hidden ghost.

Festival Coins

Any time there’s a festival in My Time at Sandrock there are event-specific coins you can earn. For the Day of Memories, there is a cash register next to the registration booth where you can spend these coins to get a few spooky clothing items. You can either spend them now or save up for the next event.

Day of Memories: Lantern Festival

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Once you’re done ghosthunting, there’s a beautiful tribute to those lost via a Lantern Festival. Go to the train station and there will be a table of lanterns just behind it. Select any of the lanterns you like and pick one up. Release it via the action button and watch it glide into the sky with the others. You can go back as many times as you’d like and select new lanterns until 2:00. This doesn’t give you anything but is really pretty to watch.

- This article was updated on November 2nd, 2023