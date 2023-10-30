My Time at Sandrock Romance Guide: All Romance Options Listed

You may be trying to romance in My Time at Sandrock but are unsure of who the potential partners are. In this guide, we will cover all the romance options in My Time at Sandrock!
Every Romance Option in My Time at Sandrock
In the grids below, we will cover the romance options for females and males in My Time at Sandrock. Additionally, you will find information about the characters that can help with locating them, as well as learning about their likes, which can help you decide which gifts to give them.
All Female Romance Options in My Time at Sandrock
|Character Name
|Information/Location
|Likes/Gifts
|Amirah
|Owner and operator of Ceramic Gate pottery shop.
|Ceramic Plates, Sunscreen, Facial Cream.
|Catori
|Manages the Golden Goose arcade in Sandrock. She also runs the town’s musuem.
|Sunscreen, Bronze Pickhammers, Facial Cream
|Elsie
|Daughter of Cooper the rancher.
|Basic Sandfish Traps, Bronze Pickhammers, Sandworms, Water
|Grace
|Cook at the Blue Moon Saloon.
|Engines and Power Stones, Water, Data Discs
|Heidi
|Owner of Construction Junction, the location that players can upgrade their home.
|Water, Bronze Plates, Pickhammers, Axes, Wooden Storage Boxes.
|Jane
|Teach at the school.
|N/A
|Mi-an
|Builder in town (the first character players will meet).
|Bronze Plates, Bronze Axes, Bronze Pickhammers.
All Male Romance Options in My Time at Sandrock
|Character Name
|Information/Location
|Likes/Gifts
|Arvio
|Manages the store called By The Stairs.
|Water
|Ernest
|Writer and journalist.
|Elegant Sofa, Elegant Sun Umbrella
|Fang
|Doctor in Sandrock.
|Fang Special, Rustic Sofa
|Justice
|The captain of the Civil Corps.
|Bronze Pickhammers, Water
|Owen
|Owner of the Saloon
|Water
|Qi
|The head of the research station.
|Power Stones, Egines, Data Discs, Water
|Unsuur
|Member of the Civil Corps.
|Iron Swords, Iron Shields, Bronze Pickhammers
How to Romance in My Time at Sandrock
When you first start interacting with a character in My Time at Sandrock, your relationship level will begin at 0. To increase the relationship level, you need to continue to communicate with them and give them gifts. The more you do this, the quicker your relationship level will increase, opening up an opportunity to ask them out on a date. Eventually, you will be able to marry them.
Other ways to increase relationship level is as follows:
- Daily conversation
- Playing Critters
- Complete missions for them
- Invite them to parties
- Win a sparring match
- Invite them on a date
Once you reach 400 friendship points by completing the above activities, you can start dating your romance option. To do this, give them a Heart Knot. You can purchase a Heart Knot at the By The Stairs store for 128g!
Keep in mind that your romance option can reject your offer. If you do get rejected, continue to raise the relationship level between the two of you.
How to Marry Someone in My Time at Sandrock
Players can marry their romance options once they reach around 1,000 for friendship level. Once you reach this milestone, purchase an Engagement Ring from the Mysterious Man for 2,000 G and give it to your romance option. After your candidate accepts your proposal, your ceremony will be held at the Church of Light!
- This article was updated on October 30th, 2023