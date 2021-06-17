Naraka Bladepoint Release Date, Price, and Everything You Need to Know for Launch

Naraka Bladepoint is an upcoming battle royale influenced by Chinese Wuxia films, and we the game’s release date, price, and more. Fans of melee combat will find quite a bit to love about Naraka when it launches later this year, though those expecting another free-to-play entry in the popular genre should check their expectations. There’s quite a bit to know about Naraka Bladepoint, and this guide will get you caught-up on all the important details.

What is the Release Date for Naraka Bladepoint?

Developer 24 Entertainment and publisher NetEase revealed the release date for Naraka during E3 in a flashy new trailer and developer presentation. Naraka Bladepoint releases August 12th, 2021. We do not know the exact release timings yet, or if release will be regional or global. Once we know more we’ll update this guide.

What platforms will Naraka Bladepoint release on?

Naraka Bladepoint will launch exclusively on PC at release, and it will be available on both Steam and the Epic Games Store. The game will come to console eventually; 24 Entertainment are focused on the PC launch right now, and are devoting all of their resources into ensuring it goes smoothly. Once we learn of a console launch we will share that information.

PC will be our first platform. For console, yes, someday not too far away — NARAKA: BLADEPOINT (@NARAKATHEGAME) June 18, 2020

Will the game be free-to-play?

No, Naraka Bladepoint will have a one-time cost.

What’s the price for Naraka Bladepoint?

The base edition of Naraka Bladepoint will be $19.99. There are also two other editions up for purchase: the $34.99 Deluxe Edition and $49.99 Ultimate Edition. The game does not have a subscription, so you only need to buy Naraka Bladepoint once to play as much as you want.

What do I get in the Deluxe and Ultimate editions of Naraka Bladepoint?

The Ultimate Edition of Naraka Bladepoint will come with three exclusive Legendary-quality skins: a Matari Outfit, Spear Skin, and Grappling Hook skin. It will also contain a digital soundtrack, digital art booklet, and 10 Tidal Crates (more on those in a moment). The Deluxe Edition will only contain the Spear Skin and 10 Tidal Crates. Both editions come with the base game.

Are there any preorder bonuses?

Of course there are! Anyone who preorders any edition of Naraka Bladepoint will unlock the new hero, Yoto Hime, when she launches alongside the game. Anyone who preorders Naraka will also gain an exclusive Tarka Ji outfit, 50000 Taes (the in-game currency), and 30000 Gold (the premium paid currency) as preorder bonuses.

Does Naraka have microtransactions.

Yes, yes it does. Naraka has a premium currency (Gold) that you can buy with real money, and there will be loot boxes (thus the 10 Tidal Crates in the Deluxe and Ultimate Editions of the game). We don’t know the exact price of Gold just yet, but I’d expect it to be priced similarly to other premium currencies in other battle royales.

As for loot boxes, we’re assuming players will use Gold to purchase these. We did get to see an early iteration of the loot boxes in the April playtest, and they only contained cosmetics. Thing is, all cosmetics in Naraka can be bought with either Taes (the free in-game currency) or Gold, so players don’t have to gamble with loot boxes to get the cosmetics they want.

While not in the Final Beta, there was a battle pass-esque system in the April playtest. We do not know for sure if this pass will return at launch, but don’t be surprised if it does. All of this can change before launch, so we’ll be sure to update this guide once we know more.

How many characters will be available in Naraka Bladepoint at launch?

There will be seven characters available to play at launch in Naraka. Six of them will be free to everyone who bought the game, while the seventh (Yoto Hime) can only be unlocked by either buying her outright, or by preordering. We do not know how much Yoto Hime and other future characters will cost. Once we know more we’ll update this guide.

For a full list of the current characters, to include their bios, skills, and ultimates, check out the guide linked here.

How many game modes does the game have?

Naraka Bladepoint has a standard battle royal mode (The Herald’s Trial) and a free-for-all deathmatch mode (The Bloodbath). The Herald’s Trial has both a Solo and Trios queue, and supports up to 60 players. Naraka only uses ranked matchmaking, and low rank Herald’s Trial matches are filled with bots. The Bloodbath is a much smaller free-for-all deathmatch, and is unlocked after reaching account level 5. Additionally game modes will likely come to Naraka, but those are the only two currently available.

What weapons are available in Naraka Bladepoint?

There are four melee weapons (Longsword, Katana, Greatsword, and Spear), and seven ranged weapons (Repeating Crossbow, Musket, Cannon, Pistol, Bow, Swarm, and Flamebringer) in Naraka as of the Final Beta. At launch the Chainsaw will be added as the fifth melee weapon.

Is the game fun?

I think so. I’m not normally a battle royale fan, but I’ve been enjoying my time with Naraka Bladepoint immensely. It isn’t perfect, but I’ll continue to keep my eye on it leading up to launch.

Naraka Bladepoint launches August 12th, 2021 on PC via Steam and Epic. Be sure to check out the full E3 presentation for the game below.