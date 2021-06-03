Update 2.27 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bandai Namco released update 2.26 back in April and that patch rebalanced a ton of moves and weapons in Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. It did not add too many new features and content, but it made the gameplay much better for a majority of gamers. Remember to download all updates if you want to keep playing the game online.

Today’s update is more of the same as the Ninjutsu has been rebalanced and a new function has been added to purchase Ninjutsu. Some new weapons have also been added, but some minor bugs have been fixed for the game. You can read the full patch notes for this new update posted down below.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.27 Patch Notes

New customization parts added

New weapons added

Function added to purchase Ninjutsu

Rebalanced Ninjutsu –

Fixed minor bugs

If anymore patch notes are to be released for the game in the near future, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as possible. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One platforms.