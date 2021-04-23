Update 2.26 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

While the new patch for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker does not come with any new features, it does balance the game a lot. Many attacks have had their effectiveness changed, and some of the weapons in the game have also been rebalanced.

The update is to make sure the game remains to be enjoyable for everyone. If you have any feedback to tell, you can contact the developer on social media.

Anyway, you can read the full patch notes posted down below.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.26 Patch Notes

Rebalanced Ninjutsu/Secret Technique Ninjutsu

[Attack Type] ▲ Rasengan

– Changed “reduces enemy movement speed” to “reduces enemy action speed.” ▶ Wood Style: Laughing Buddha Jutsu

– Increased damage dealt to enemies.

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies. ▶ Uchiha Shuriken Jutsu: Oboroguruma

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies.

– Ninjutsu cooldown time now starts after status ailments end. ▲ Massive Rasengan

– Now cancels Truthseeker Orbs of hit enemies.

[Ranged Type]

▲ Lightning Style: Lightning Net

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies.

▶ Amaterasu

– Increased the defense-reduction duration on enemies.

– Increased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

▲ Shikigami Dance: Shield

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies.

– Increased enemy health recovery time .

▲ Ice Style: Icicle Swallow

– Increases enemies’ Substitution and Ninjutsu cooldown times.

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies.

▲ Hidden Jutsu: A Thousand Needles of Death

– Increased damage dealt to enemies.

▲ Summoning Jutsu: Reanimation

– Reduced Secret Technique gauge needed for activation.

– Reduces target action speed.

– Reduces the target’s Secret Technique gauge.

[Defense Type] ▲ Toad Oil Bombs

– Changed effect from “reduced target movement speed” to “reduced target action speed”. ▲ Earth Style: Subterranean Voyage

– Decreased Ninjutsu cooldown time.

[Heal Type] ▲ Shadow Imitation Jutsu

– Changed effect from “reduced target movement speed” to “reduced target action speed”.

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies.

– Increased damage dealt to enemies. ▼ Truthseeker Orbs

– Reduced damage dealt to enemies.

[Substitution Ninjutsu] ▲ Crystal Ice Mirror Clone

– Increased enemies’ Substitution and Ninjutsu cooldown times.

Rebalanced Weapons

[Ranged Type] ▲ Paralysis Seal

– Increased sealing-damage scaling on enemies. ▲ Scientific Ninja Tool: Rasengan

– Changed effect from “reduced target movement speed” to “reduced target action speed”.

For more on this update, you can visit the official Steam page. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for the PC, PS4 and Xbox One.

- This article was updated on:April 23rd, 2021