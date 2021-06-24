Update 2.28 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

Bandai Namco released update 2.27 three weeks ago and now update 2.28 is here.

The update is available now on all platforms and it brings with it some new equipment and items for you to use. There have also been some minor bug fixes that have been made to the game as well.

You can read the official patch notes from the in-game messages below.

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.28 Patch Notes

Attack Type

-Universal Pull

-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time

Wood Style: Wood Dragon Jutsu

-Increased damage dealt to enemies

Rasen Rampage

-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time

Kurama Twin Impact

-Increased damage dealt to enemies

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldowm time

Defense Type

Snake Thrust

-Changed ‘reduces enemy movement speed’ to ‘reduces enemy action speed’.

Ripple

_Increased damage dealt to enemies

-Made it easier to break an enemy’s guard

Water Style: Shark Bomb

-Made it easier to hit an enemy

Fire Style: Dragon Flame Bomb

-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time

-Added a window during which special actions can remove delay time

Gentle Fist Technique: Body Blow

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

-Increased damage dealt to enemies

Heal Type

Cherry Blossom Clash

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

-Increased damage dealt to enemies

Heavenly Foot of Pain

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

-Increased damage dealt to enemies

Rebalanced Ninja Tools

Scientific Ninja Tool” Glimmering Flames

-Added an effect that lowers the defense of enemies

-Increased restriction time on the ground for enemies hit

Scientific Ninja Tool: Water Release Bullet

-Added an effect that increases Ninjitsu and Ninja Tool cooldown times for enemies

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

Weighted Seal

-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies

-Increased the amount that Secret Technique gauge is reduced for hit enemies

Raging God Machine

-Changed so that the effect is not lost when using the Secret Technique Ninjitsu “Karma Linchpin (Wild)”

Super Tough Medicine

-Changed so that the effect is not lost when using the Secret Technique Ninjitsu “Karma Linchpin (Wild)”

If anymore patch notes are to be released for the game in the near future, we’ll be sure to update this post. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One