Update 2.28 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.
Bandai Namco released update 2.27 three weeks ago and now update 2.28 is here.
The update is available now on all platforms and it brings with it some new equipment and items for you to use. There have also been some minor bug fixes that have been made to the game as well.
You can read the official patch notes from the in-game messages below.
Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.28 Patch Notes
Attack Type
-Universal Pull
-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time
Wood Style: Wood Dragon Jutsu
-Increased damage dealt to enemies
Rasen Rampage
-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time
Kurama Twin Impact
-Increased damage dealt to enemies
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldowm time
Defense Type
Snake Thrust
-Changed ‘reduces enemy movement speed’ to ‘reduces enemy action speed’.
Ripple
_Increased damage dealt to enemies
-Made it easier to break an enemy’s guard
Water Style: Shark Bomb
-Made it easier to hit an enemy
Fire Style: Dragon Flame Bomb
-Decreased Ninjitsu cooldown time
-Added a window during which special actions can remove delay time
Gentle Fist Technique: Body Blow
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
-Increased damage dealt to enemies
Heal Type
Cherry Blossom Clash
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
-Increased damage dealt to enemies
Heavenly Foot of Pain
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
-Increased damage dealt to enemies
Rebalanced Ninja Tools
Scientific Ninja Tool” Glimmering Flames
-Added an effect that lowers the defense of enemies
-Increased restriction time on the ground for enemies hit
Scientific Ninja Tool: Water Release Bullet
-Added an effect that increases Ninjitsu and Ninja Tool cooldown times for enemies
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
Weighted Seal
-Added an effect that cancels Super Armor of hit enemies
-Increased the amount that Secret Technique gauge is reduced for hit enemies
Raging God Machine
-Changed so that the effect is not lost when using the Secret Technique Ninjitsu “Karma Linchpin (Wild)”
Super Tough Medicine
-Changed so that the effect is not lost when using the Secret Technique Ninjitsu “Karma Linchpin (Wild)”
If anymore patch notes are to be released for the game in the near future, we’ll be sure to update this post. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One