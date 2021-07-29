Update 2.29 has arrived for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker, and here’s the full list of changes and fixes added with this patch.

One month ago Bandai Namco released update 2.28 for Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker. This previous patch added a ton of new things such as new skills, new Ninjitsu and even some balancing changes. This update was available for all platforms.

Well today on July 29th, another new update is up in the form of patch 2.29. This new patch released today is to support DLC that is coming to the game on July 30th. The new character joining the game is none other than Nagato (Reanimated).

Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker Update 2.29 Patch Notes

While official patch notes are not posted yet, we can give you info about the new DLC releasing on July 30th. Check out the details from the press release down below.

“A Ranged-type character, Nagato (Reanimated) will have access to two jutsu: Shurado, which allows him to don the karakuri armor to enter Shura Attack Mode, and Chikushodo, which allows him to become invisible at the expense of movement speed. Moreover, his secret technique, Summoning Jutsu: Gedo Statue, summons a giant Gedo Statue to the battlefield that instantly defeats any enemies who come in contact with the dragon released from its mouth.

In addition to Nagato (Reanimated), NARUTO TO BORUTO: SHINOBI STRIKER Season Pass 4 will feature a total of five new playable characters, including Sakura Haruno and Kawaki, who will be the final member released in early 2022. By purchasing Season Pass 4, players will also receive Secret Technique: Super Uzumaki Rasengan as a bonus item.”

The new DLC will be sold separately, or it’s available via Season Pass 4. If anymore patch notes are revealed, we’ll be sure to update this post as soon as we can. Naruto to Boruto: Shinobi Striker is out now for the PC, PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.

Update: The PS4’s update history posted the following below.

– New VR Master added

– New Ninjutsu and weapons added

– New customization parts added

– New Lobby Actions added

– Rebalanced Ninjutsu

– Fixed minor bugs

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2021