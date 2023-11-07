NASB2 Tier List: Best Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters Ranked

Image: Fair Play Labs

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a competent competitive fighter despite its branding, and choosing the right fighter is the first step to climbing the ranked ladder. It’s a fairly balanced fighting game, but as always, some characters rise above the rest of the roster.

Thankfully, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 brings together characters from several eras of cartoons, including representatives from new shows like The Loud House and classics like Danny Phantom. These are the best characters in NASB2.

Best Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 Characters Ranked

These are the best fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 ranked from best to worst. The characters within the tiers are not ordered.

Tier Characters S-Tier SpongeBob, Jimmy Neutron, Angry Beavers, Gerald A-Tier Rocko, El Tigre, Raphael, Donatello, Zim, Grandma Gertie B-Tier Azula, Ember, Aang, Korra, Danny Phantom, Ren & Stimpy C-Tier April, Squidward, Mecha Plankton, Garfield, Reptar, Nigel, Lucy Loud

S-Tier

Characters in S-Tier are the best overall fighters in Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2. They have quick attacks that deal high damage, have projectiles to keep enemies at bay, and have great combo potential.

SpongeBob

Jimmy Neutron

Angry Beavers

Gerald

If you aren’t attached to any of the shows represented in NASB2’s roster, then just pick one of these four fighters to give yourself an edge over the competition. Of course SpongeBob was always going to be one of this game’s best fighters, but others like Gerald are surprisingly strong too.

A-Tier

Thankfully, Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2 is a fairly balanced game overall so most of its characters end up in the upper echelon of this tier list. Fighters in A-Tier have strengths that put them above the rest of the roster, but they fall a bit short of the S-Tier group.

Rocko

El Tigre

Raphael

Donatello

Zim

Grandma Gertie

These fighters are solid options that win most of their matchups. Plus, they have just the right amount of sauce. Also, they gave Grandma Gertie the Captain Falcon knee for some reason.

B-Tier

As we enter B-Tier, characters start to have more weaknesses than strengths. Still, these fighters can hold their own against the best characters in the game as long as you’re skilled enough and know their movesets well.

Azula

Ember

Aang

Korra

Danny Phantom

Ren & Stimpy

B-Tier characters are solid options, but they have weaknesses. For example, some of these characters lack any ranged options and can get shut out by a character with a projectile, while others rely too heavily on projectiles and can get smothered by a rushdown fighter that knows what they’re doing.

C-Tier

Finally, the C-Tier fighters are the worst characters in NASB2. You can still win with them if you know the matchup, but they have so many weaknesses that you should probably just pick someone else unless you’re especially attached to a specific character.

April

Squidward

Mecha Plankton

Garfield

Reptar

Nigel

Lucy Loud

The main problem with C-Tier characters is that they don’t have many defenses against the better characters in the game. April and Squidward just don’t have enough useful tools to fit their playstyles, for example, while Reptar and Mecha Plankton are combo food for faster fighters. Worst of all, they just don’t have any sauce. Nobody’s going to pop off after a Garfield play.

- This article was updated on November 7th, 2023